IND vs SA, 4th T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Jun 16, 2022, 05:35 pm 4 min read

India will lock horns with South Africa in the fourth T20I on Friday. The hosts would be beaming with confidence post the win in Visakhapatnam. They will be keen to level the series 2-2. SA suffered a 48-run drubbing in the last outing. They would be raring to stage a comeback and pocket the five-match duels. Here is the match preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot will host this affair. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:00 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app. Chasing sides have won two of the three T20Is played here. It has been a high-scoring venue, averaging a first innings score of 183. Pacers have been quite influential here.

Information A look at the head-to-head record in T20Is

Both teams have faced each other on 18 occasions. India have the lead with 10 wins, while SA have eight wins to show. SA haven't lost a T20I series in India, winning by 2-1 in 2015 and later, a 1-1 draw in 2019.

India Team India has the pedigree to outclass SA

With the series on the line, it's a must-win game for Rishabh Pant's men. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan need to put up runs. Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya have been among the runs as well. Pant has struggled to rack up the desired scores and he can't afford to come short in Rajkot. Bowling-wise, Harshal Patel's death-over tactics will be key.

SA South Africa can be the party spoilers

All the Proteas need is one win to snatch yet another series on Indian soil. Heinrich Klaasen has been an ideal replacement for an injured Quinton de Kock in the mix. Alongside him, one could bank on David Miller to trounce the rivals. Dwaine Pretorius has been effective with both bat and ball. Seamers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje could make the early inroads.

Duo Markram ruled out; De Kock's return is still doubtful

Aiden Markram has been ruled out for the last two matches. He returned COVID-19 positive before the first T20I and was under quarantine last week. He has been cleared to head back home. Meanwhile, wicket-keeper de Kock skipped the last two outings, having suffered a wrist injury in the first T20I. As per CSA, his availability for the fourth T20I hasn't been confirmed.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

India (probable XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan. SA (probable XI): Temba Bavuma (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje.

Performers Who are the top performers at this venue?

As per ESPNcricinfo, New Zealand's Colin Munro has smashed the most number of runs in T20Is played here (109). He had struck a 58-ball 109* versus India (2017). Rohit Sharma (98) and Virat Kohli (94) follow suit. Left-arm quick Trent Boult has captured the most number of wickets here (4). Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vinay Kumar, and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal trail him with three scalps each.

Stats Key players for the fourth T20I

As per ESPNcricinfo, Ishan Kishan has scored 453 runs in 13 T20Is, averaging 37.75. Harshal Patel has claimed 17 scalps in 11 T20Is at 19.52. He notched his best figures (4/25) in the last outing. Kagiso Rabada has 51 wickets in 43 T20Is while averaging 26.00. Against India, David Miller has smacked 186 runs at a stupendous rate of 145.31.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Dwaine Pretorius, Hardik Pandya, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Fantasy XI (option 2): Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Dwaine Pretorius, Hardik Pandya, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.