India eye world record for most consecutive T20I wins

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 02, 2022, 05:05 pm 2 min read

India are unbeaten in 12 T20Is (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India are set to host South Africa for a five-match T20I series, starting June 9 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The Men in Blue, led by KL Rahul, is on the brink of breaking a world record. They are unbeaten in 12 T20Is at the moment. With a win in the opening T20I, India will break the record for most successive T20I victories.

Context Why does this story matter?

India are yet to lose a T20I since October 2021.

They have won 12 T20Is on the trot ever since, the joint-most successive wins by a team in the shortest format with Afghanistan (February 2018 to September 2019) and Romania (October 2020 to September 2021).

India can go the extra mile if they win the first T20I against the Proteas.

Information A look at India's winning streak

India's winning streak in T20Is started in the T20 World Cup when they beat Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi. They also beat Scotland and Namibia thereafter. They routed New Zealand, West Indies, and Sri Lanka 3-0 in the three-match series at home.

Information India have won 12 consecutive internationals under Rohit Sharma

India are unbeaten in white-ball cricket (ODIs and T20Is) since Rohit Sharma took charge. They have won 12 consecutive internationals in this period (beat New Zealand 3-0 in T20Is, beat West Indies 3-0 in ODIs and T20Is each, beat Sri Lanka 3-0 in T20Is).

Twitter Post India's record under Rohit (full time)

India under Rohit since becoming full-time white ball captain:



Beat NZ by 5 wkts

Beat NZ by 7 wkts

Beat NZ by 73 runs

Beat WI by 6 wkts

Beat WI by 44 runs

Beat WI by 96 runs

Beat WI by 6 wkts

Beat WI by 8 runs

Beat WI by 17 runs

Beat SL by 62 runs

Beat SL by 7 wkts#INDvSL — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) February 26, 2022

Squad KL Rahul to lead India against SA

The BCCI had announced the T20I squad for the South Africa series last month. KL Rahul will lead Team India in the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Other senior members R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah have also been rested. Fast bowlers Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh earned their national call-up, while Dinesh Karthik returns to the T20I fold.

Information A look at India's T20I squad

India's T20I squad: KL Rahul (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, and Umran Malik.