Sports

Decoding the stats of Paul Pogba at Manchester United

Decoding the stats of Paul Pogba at Manchester United

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 02, 2022, 03:44 pm 2 min read

Pogba is set to depart Man United (Photo credit: Twitter/@paulpogba)

French mid-fielder Paul Pogba will leave Premier League club Manchester United on a free transfer. Both the club and the player took to social media in announcing the departure. The 29-year-old leaves United for free for the second time in his career. He had re-joined United for a then-world record fee of £89m from Juventus in 2016. Here we decode Pogba's stats.

Pogba Pogba joined United in 2016

Pogba made just seven appearances for United in 2011-12 before being allowed to leave for free. He joined Italian giants Juventus and enjoyed his time there. Across four seasons, the talented mid-fielder made 178 appearances, scoring 34 times. However, he joined United back in 2016 for a record sum. He had an inconsistent and injury-prone period during the six-year stay.

PL stats A look at Pogba's Premier League stats

Pogba managed 157 appearances in the Premier League. He managed to score 29 goals and provide 38 assists. His tally included seven penalties. Out of his 362 shots, 127 were on target. He hit the woodwork 11 times. He created 31 big chances. Pogba accounted for 710 accurate long balls. He made 168 clearances, 122 interceptions, and 205 tackles.

Numbers 39 goals and 51 assists for Manchester United

Overall, Pogba made 233 appearances, including seven in the 2011-12 season. He finished with a tally of 39 goals and 51 assists. His most prolific season was in 2018-19. He scored 16 goals in 47 appearances that season. He won the Europa League with United in 2016-17 and the Carabao Cup in the same season. United also reached the 2020-21 Europa League final.

Records Unique records for Pogba

As per Opta, since re-joining the club in August 2016, Pogba created more chances (231) and provided more assists (38) in the Premier League than any other Manchester United player in this period. As per Squawka, Pogba provided more Premier League assists (9) than any other Man United player during the 2021-22 season, despite playing just 1,355 minutes. Four of them came versus Leeds.

Next move Pogba likely to join Juventus

As per Sky Sports, Pogba's representatives have held positive talks with Juventus. There is a feeling he could end up in Turin as Pogba too loved being there. There are rumors of Paris Saint-Germain being linked with a move as well. Recently, there were reports of Pogba deciding against a move to Manchester City. Pogba's next move will be based on a football decision.