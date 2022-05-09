Sports

La Liga 2021-22: Real lose Madrid derby against Atletico

La Liga 2021-22: Real lose Madrid derby against Atletico

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 09, 2022, 04:24 pm 2 min read

Atlético Madrid overcame Real (Photo Credit: Twitter/@atletienglish)

Atletico Madrid beat arch-rivals and current La Liga champions Real Madrid 1-0. The win has helped Atletico to be on the verge of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League. With the league title being won already, Real made a host of changes (7) following their dramatic win over Manchester City in the Champions League second-leg semi-final clash. Here's more.

Match How did the match pan out?

Atletico started strongly and bossed the show at home versus Real. Yannick Carrasco then converted a penalty what proved to be the winner after Matheus Cunha was brought down. Madrid came close just ahead of half-time through Toni Kroos and Luka Jovic. In the second half, both sides had chances as Carrasco hit the post. Meanwhile, Jan Oblak denied Real on many occasions.

Records Contrasting records for Real and Atletico

Real attempted 15 shots against their rivals, garnering six on target. As per Opta, only versus Cadiz in December 2021 (9), Real attempted more shots on target without scoring than against Atletico Madrid (6, alongside versus Villarreal in February) in a single game in La Liga this season. Atletico claimed their first win over Real at Wanda Metropolitano across competitions (G5 W1 D3 L1).

Numbers Many firsts for Atletico

As per Opta, Atletico Madrid have scored their first penalty goal in La Liga against Real Madrid since March 2010 when Diego Forlan had converted. Atletico have secured their first win over Real in La Liga since 2016. Prior to this defeat, Real hadn't lost in their last eight matches in all competitions against Atletico Madrid (W4 D4).

Information 64 La Liga points for Atletico in 2021-22

After 35 games, Atletico have 64 points. Atletico have won 19, drawn seven, and lost nine games this season. Atletico have scored 60 goals, besides conceding 41. Atletico are behind second-placed Barcelona (69 points) and third-placed Sevilla (65 points) in La Liga.