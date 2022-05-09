Sports

IPL 2022: Decoding the performance of newcomers LSG and GT

May 09, 2022

LSG have been the dark horse in the tournament (Source: Twitter/@klrahul)

Newcomers Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are the top two teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. Both sides have been a treat to watch this season. They are inching close to grabbing the coveted playoff berth, that too in their maiden season. Ahead of their second face-off on Tuesday, we decode their performance so far in IPL 2022.

Standings A look at their position in the points table

LSG are seated atop the standings. They have claimed eight wins from 11 outings (NRR of +0.703). The KL Rahul-led side has won the last four matches, beating the likes of MI, PBKS, DC, and KKR. GT too have eight wins to show (+0.120). Of late, they lost to MI by five runs. Prior to that, they were handed an eight-wicket thrashing by PBKS.

Context Why does this story matter?

Both LSG and GT are among the hot favourites to win the title.

LSG have an experienced campaigner in KL Rahul donning the skipper's boots.

Meanwhile, GT is helmed by Hardik Pandya who is captaining in his maiden run in IPL.

Both Rahul and Hardik have led from the front on many occasions so far.

Plus, both line-ups are stacked with plenty of match-winners.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

Gujarat Titans had beaten Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets in the last match-up. In fact, that was the maiden fixture for both sides in IPL. Batting first, LSG posted 158/6. GT (161/5) chased down the target, riding on Rahul Tewatia's 24-ball 40*.

Runs Rahul tops the scoring charts for Super Giants

Rahul has churned out runs at a consistent pace for yet another season in IPL. The stylish batter has clobbered 451 runs for LSG. He averages a prolific 50.11 (two hundreds and three fifties) For Titans, Hardik has aggregated the bulk of runs (333). He averages 41.62. Opening batter Shubman Gill (321) follows suit with three fifties this season.

Bowlers Avesh has shone for the Super Giants

Right-arm quick Avesh Khan has been a linchpin in LSG's bowling attack this season. He has clipped 14 wickets in nine outings at a stellar 19.00. Meanwhile, Caribbean pacer Jason Holder has pocketed the second most scalps for LSG (12). For Titans, Indian seamer Mohammed Shami has affected the most dismissals (15). Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson follows suit, having pocketed 12 wickets.

Powerplay Saha averages 149.00 in powerplay in IPL 2022

LSG have stacked 493 runs in PP overs this season. They have lost 17 wickets in this duration and struck at 117.67. Quinton de Kock has capitalized well in the powerplay, amassing 207 runs at 34.50 (SR 140.81). Titans have amassed 519 runs while striking at 118.34. They have lost 14 wickets. Veteran Wriddhiman Saha has hoarded 149 runs at 149.00 (SR 143.26).

Middle overs Deepak Hooda has towering figures in middle-overs for LSG

LSG have amassed 921 runs in the middle-overs (SR 132.62). They have hit 70 fours and 31 sixes. Deepak Hooda has been a solid performer for LSG, smashing 236 runs in this interval (SR 138.01). GT have racked up 899 runs in middle-overs (SR 131.31). They have battered 74 fours and 28 sixes. Meanwhile, Hardik has slammed 209 runs for GT at 41.80.

Death overs How have LSG, GT fared in death overs this season?

LSG have clobbered 495 runs in the death overs in IPL 2022. They have struck at a phenomenal rate of 179.15 (32 sixes and 29 fours). Rahul has scored the bulk for LSG (92 runs, SR 200.00). Meanwhile, GT have mustered 472 runs comprising 40 fours and 22 sixes (SR of 171.26). Rahul Tewatia has the highest tally for GT (134 runs, SR 194.20).

Bowling Key bowlers in powerplay, middle, and death overs

Shami has pocketed the most wickets for GT in PP overs (9). Dushmantha Chameera holds the feat for LSG (7). In the middle overs, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) has affected eight dismissals. Rashid Khan tops the chart for GT, having scalped 10 wickets. In the death overs, Shami has claimed five wickets for GT. Holder (LSG) has garnered six wickets in this phase.