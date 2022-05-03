Sports

IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank May 03, 2022, 12:56 pm 3 min read

Rayudu has stellar numbers against RCB (Source: Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face their nemesis, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), in the 49th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Wednesday. RCB have claimed five wins and as many losses so far (NRR of -0.558). CSK are seated ninth with three wins from nine outings (-0.407). Lately, they beat SRH by 13 runs. Here is the match preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The MCA Stadium in Pune will host this match-up. The match can be watched live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) or live-streamed on the Hotstar app. The wicket averages a first-innings total close of 175 (last five matches). Moreover, the side batting first has won on four occasions. Pacers have clocked commanding numbers at MCA in this duration.

CSK Can CSK make a turnaround?

CSK have lost six matches so far. One more defeat and it could end their quest for a playoff berth this season. However, with Dhoni back in command, CSK would be hopeful of finishing in the top four. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, and Ambati Raydu are the linchpins among the batters. Bowling-wise, Mukesh Choudhary, and Maheesh Theekshana can be banked upon for necessary inroads.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

Both teams have faced each other on 29 occasions in the IPL (NR: 1). CSK have been dominant in the head-to-head series with 19 wins, while RCB have pocketed only nine wins to date. CSK (216/4) beat RCB by 23 runs in the last match-up.

RCB Can RCB put an end to their losing-streak?

RCB are on a three-match losing streak. It has been an abysmal show from their top-order batters, who have failed to capitalize in the PP overs. The over-reliance on their middle order could prove costly at this stage of the tournament. Bowlers have fared well so far. Seamer Josh Hazlewood and spinner Wanindu Hasaranga could be backed for a decent outing at MCA.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

RCB (probable XI): Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood. CSK (probable XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (captain & wicket-keeper), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius/Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana.

Stats Who are the key performers?

As per Cricketpedia, Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) has amassed 153 runs in four matches agaisnt RCB. He averages 51.00. Ambati Rayudu (CSK) has stacked up 704 runs in 23 innings against RCB. He averages 33.52. Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood (RCB) has affected 10 dismissals this season at 17.20. Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) has claimed 15 wickets this season at 18.20.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Dinesh Karthik, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana. Fantasy XI (option 2): Dinesh Karthik, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Faf du Plessis, Ravindra Jadeja, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel.