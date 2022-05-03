Sports

IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Written by V Shashank May 03, 2022, 12:07 pm 3 min read

Gujarat Titans (GT) face eighth-seated Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 48th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Tuesday. GT have breezed their way atop the points table with eight wins in nine outings. Meanwhile, PBKS have collected four wins and five losses. They had lost to GT by six wickets in the earlier match-up. Here is the pitch report.

The match will take place at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. The wicket has averaged a first innings score of around 160 in the last five matches. The chasing side has claimed a win on three of those occasions. That includes MI's (161/5) five-wicket win over RR in the previous outing. Both pacers and spinners have claimed notable figures in this duration.

RR's Jos Buttler (221) is the highest run-getter at this venue in IPL 2022. He averages a whopping 73.66. He has struck one hundred and two fifties. GT's Hardik Pandya follows Buttler, having amassed 204 runs in three outings at 204.00. Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) and left-arm pacer T Natarajan (SRH) are the joint-highest wicket-takers at DY Patil with seven scalps each.

Highest scores at this venue in IPL 2022: 216/4 CSK vs RCB, 208/5 PBKS vs RCB, and 205/2 RCB vs PBKS. Lowest scores recorded at DY Patil this season: 128 KKR vs RCB, 132/7 RCB vs KKR, and 148/8 KKR vs GT.

Gujarat Titans have won two of their three fixtures at this venue. In their maiden outing, GT (162/7) had lost to SRH (168/2) by eight wickets. GT (192/4) then beat RR (155/9) by 37 runs. Lastly, GT (156/9) won by eight runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (148/8). Skipper Hardik Pandya (49-ball 67) was the top scorer for the Titans.

Punjab Kings have won just one game of their three outings at DY Patil in IPL. Back in 2011, PBKS (112/8) had lost to Pune Warriors India (113/3) by seven wickets. This season, PBKS (208/5) thumped RCB (205/2) by five wickets. Later, PBKS (151) were handed a seven-wicket drubbing by SRH (152/3). Liam Livingstone (33-ball 60) had scored the bulk of runs for PBKS.

The match (GT-PBKS) can be watched live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST). Viewers can live-stream the match on the Hotstar app (paid subscription). The match will be available for viewing across languages: Bangla, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi.