Sports

IPL 2022, DC vs KKR: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

IPL 2022, DC vs KKR: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Written by V Shashank Apr 28, 2022, 12:52 pm 2 min read

Delhi Capitals would be eyeing their fourth win of the season (Source: Twitter/@DelhiCapitals)

Delhi Capitals (DC) will be up against a frail-looking Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Wankhede Stadium. Both DC and KKR have claimed three wins so far. DC lost by 15 runs in their last fixture which was against RR. Meanwhile, KKR are on a four-match losing streak. Here is the pitch report.

Details Pitch report and conditions

The venue has hosted 10 matches this season so far. Five matches have been won by the chasing side. Interestingly, four of the last five fixtures at Wankhede have been won by the side batting first. The last five matches at Wankhede have been fairly high-scoring, given the average first innings total has been over 190. Pacers have fared well in the conditions offered.

DC How have Delhi Capitals fared at Wankhede?

Delhi Capitals have won five of their 14 matches at Wankhede (lost nine). They have lost both their matches at this venue in the season underway. In their maiden affair at Wankhede, DC (173/7) lost to RCB (189/5) by 16 runs. DC (207/8) then succumbed to RR (222/2) by 15 runs. Skipper Rishabh Pant (44 off 24 deliveries) was the top scorer for DC.

KKR How have KKR fared at Wankhede?

Kolkata Knight Riders have won just three of their 13 matches at this venue (lost 10). Interestingly, they have recorded two of their wins in this edition of IPL. Firstly, KKR (133/4) beat CSK (131/5) by six wickets. Later, KKR (141/4) thumped PBKS (137) by six wickets. Umesh Yadav (4/23) and Andre Russell (70*) were the top performers for KKR.

Data Highest and lowest scores at Wankhede in IPL 2022

Highest scores at Wankhede this season: 222/2 RR vs DC, 207/8 DC vs RR, and 199/5 GT vs SRH. Lowest scores at Wankhede this season: 131/5 CSK vs KKR, 132/8 MI vs LSG, and 133/4 KKR vs CSK.

Stats Leading run-getters and wicket-takers at Wankhede in IPL 2022

RR's Jos Buttler (199) has slammed the most number of runs at Wankhede in the ongoing edition of IPL. He averages 99.50 and has struck at 161.78. Devdutt Padikkal (120) follows suit with an average and strike rate of 40.00 and 129.03 respectively. Wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has claimed seven wickets at an average of 12.00. Pacer Mohammed Shami has affected six dismissals at 10.66.

Information DC vs KKR: Telecast details

The match can be watched live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST). It can be live-streamed on the Hotstar app. The match is available for viewing across languages: Hindi, English, Bangla, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi.