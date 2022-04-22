Sports

IPL 2022, DC vs RR: Rishabh Pant elects to field

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 22, 2022

DC face RR in a crunch battle (Photo credit: Twitter/@DelhiCapitals)

Delhi Capitals (DC) will be up against a belligerent Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 34th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. DC have three wins from six fixtures so far. Meanwhile, RR are placed third with eight points from six games. The news from Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is the DC skipper Rishabh Pant has opted to field first.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host this match-up. Four games have been won by the chasing side out of six fixtures at Wankhede this season. The wicket has offered plenty of help to both batters and bowlers this season. The match between DC and RR can be watched live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) or live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

Performers Who are the key performers?

As per Cricketpedia, DC opener Prithvi Shaw's last five innings read 41, 16, 51, 61, and 10. He averages 36.16 this season. David Warner (DC) has aggregated 191 runs across four innings this season at 63.67. Jos Buttler (RR) has slammed 375 runs across six innings in this edition at 75.00. Ace leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) has scalped 17 wickets this season at 10.35.

Playing XI No changes for either sides

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

Information A look at the head-to-head record

Both RR and DC have won 12 games each in the 24 face-offs to date in IPL. Since 2019, DC have enjoyed a 5-1 record in wins over the former. Both teams had won a game each in the last edition of IPL.