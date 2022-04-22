Sports

Stuttgart Open, Iga Swiatek vs Emma Raducanu: Decoding the stats

World number one Iga Swiatek will be up against Britain's number one Emma Raducanu in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Stuttgart Open. The number one seed, Swiatek, drove past Eva Lys 6-1, 6-1 in the second round to advance further. Meanwhile, the eighth seed Raducanu overcame Storm Sanders and Tamara Korpatsch to snatch a spot in the quarters.. Here are more details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Swiatek has taken the ongoing season by storm while Raducanu has had a struggling run so far.

Nonetheless, it promises to be a riveting affair, given both are rising stars and have achieved plenty at a young age.

What's interesting is that Swiatek and Raducanu haven't faced each other.

That adds spice to their battle.

2022 Swiatek has stamped 29 wins this season

The 20-year-old Swiatek enjoys a 29-3 win-loss record in 2022. Swiatek outclassed Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-0 in the Miami Masters. She had won in straight sets over Anett Kontaveit in the final of the Qatar Open 6-2, 6-0. In the Indian Wells final, Swiatek overcame Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-1. Swiatek was the semi-finalist at the Australian Open and 2022 Adelaide International 2.

Swiatek A look at Swiatek's career achievements

Swiatek has racked up a 175-49 record in wins in singles. So far, she has attained six career titles including a Grand Slam (2020 French Open). She reached the semis of the 2022 Australian Open. In 2021, Swiatek won the Italian Open and Adelaide International. In addition to that, she has won Indian Wells, Qatar Open, and Miami Masters, all in 2022.

Records Swiatek has slammed these records

At the 2020 French Open, Swiatek entered the record books as the first Polish player to win a Grand Slam title. She also became the youngest singles champion at the Roland Garros since Rafael Nadal (2005). Swiatek became only the second women's player to win the French Open title without dropping a set after Justine Henin in 2007.

2022 A look at Raducanu's performance in 2022

Raducanu is yet to win an event this season She has a 5-6 record in the matches played so far. The Briton was out in the third round at the Indian Wells. She was ousted in the second round at the Australian Open and the Miami Masters. She exited in the first round of the 2022 Sydney International 2 and Abierto Zapopan tournament.

Career How has Raducanu's career panned out?

Raducanu has a 81-31 record in singles. In the final of the 2021 US Open, Raducanu beat Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 to win her only career title. Notably, Raducanu became the first British woman to claim a Grand Slam title since Virginia Wade (Wimbledon, 1977). She also became the youngest women's Slam champion since Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon in 2004.