IPL 2022, DC vs RR: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Written by V Shashank Apr 22, 2022, 12:22 pm 2 min read

David Warner and Prithvi Shaw have looked sublime so far (Source: Twitter/@DelhiCapitals)

Delhi Capitals (DC) face a resilient-looking Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 34th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. DC have a shot at the third spot given they overcome RR in this fixture. Lately, DC trumped PBKS by nine wickets while RR claimed a close win over KKR. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host this face-off. Here's the pitch report.

Details Pitch report and conditions

Wankhede has hosted six matches this season and boasts an average first innings total close to 160. The chasing side has won four of those outings. However, the last two fixtures have been won by the side batting first. The wicket has offered plenty of aid to both batters and bowlers so far. Among bowlers, pacers have run riot at Wankhede compared to spinners.

Information How have DC and RR fared at Wankhede?

DC have won just five of their 13 matches at Wankhede. Four of their wins have been when batting second. Meanwhile, RR have seven wins from 15 matches at Wankhede. Five of their wins have been in a run-chase.

Scores Highest and lowest scores at Wankhede in IPL 2022

RCB have the highest score at this venue this season: 189/5 (vs DC). Meanwhile, CSK have the lowest score at Wankhede this season: 131/5 (vs KKR). KKR have the biggest margin of a win at Wankhede: six wickets (vs CSK, PBKS). RCB have the biggest margin of a win (run-wise) at Wankhede this season: 16 runs (vs DC).

Information Who have fared better at Wankhede - pacers of spinners?

This season, a total of 69 wickets have been pinned down at Wankhede (including five run-outs and one retired out). Pacers have been menacing on the wicket offered, scalping 43 wickets. Meanwhile, spinners have bagged 20 wickets.

Information DC vs RR: Telecast details

The match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) or live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app (paid subscription). The match will be available across languages for viewing: Hindi, Bangla, English, Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu.