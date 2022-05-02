Sports

IPL 2022: KKR beat RR, end five-match losing streak

IPL 2022: KKR beat RR, end five-match losing streak

Written by Parth Dhall May 02, 2022, 11:19 pm 2 min read

KKR finally win after losing five consecutive matches (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders have beaten Rajasthan Royals in match number 47 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at Wankhede, Mumbai. Nitish Rana (48*) and Rinku Singh (42*) helped the Knight Riders chase 153. Earlier, a combined effort from KKR's bowlers had restricted the Royals. Sanju Samson slammed a phenomenal 54 off 49 balls. KKR have won after losing five consecutive games.

Match How did the match pan out?

RR lost Devdutt Padikkal early after KKR elected to field. However, Jos Buttler and Samson steadied their ship. Buttler departed on 22, while Samson went on to complete his half-century. A 13-ball cameo (27*) by Shimron Hetmyer helped the Royals post 152/5 in 20 overs. KKR too suffered an early collapse, but Shreyas Iyer and Rana stabilized them. Rinku joined the party eventually.

Samson 20th 50+ score for Samson in IPL

Samson led the Royals from the front in the first innings, having slammed his 17th half-century in the IPL. It was his 20th score of 50 or more in the tournament (three tons). Samson finished with 54 off 49 balls with the help of 7 fours and 1 six. He helped the Royals cross the 100-run mark after they were reduced to 55/2.

Information KKR end their losing streak

KKR claimed a win after recording a losing streak of five matches in IPL 2022. They had lost to Delhi Capitals (twice), Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Overall, KKR have recorded their 14th win over SRH in the IPL.

Numbers A look at other notable numbers

Hetmyer brought up his 50th six (IPL). He hammered a couple of them today (SR: 207.69). Samson played his longest innings of IPL 2022 in terms of balls faced (Previous longest: 27 balls vs SRH). As per Cricbuzz, KKR gave the second over to Anukul Roy, the first time they have used a spinner to open the bowling at either end.