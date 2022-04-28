Sports

IPL 2022, DC vs KKR: Rishabh Pant elects to field

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 28, 2022, 07:03 pm 2 min read

Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders face each other in match number 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Thursday. DC are placed seventh with three wins and four losses from seven games. KKR are eighth and have sealed three wins from eight. The news from Wankhede is DC skipper Rishabh Pant has won the toss and will field.

Details H2H record, timing, and TV listing

Out of 31 matches played between the two sides, DC have gone on to claim 14 wins. KKR have won 16 matches. One game didn't have a result. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription). The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Information Two changes for DC

DC Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Rovman Powell, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya. DC have made two changes with Mitchell Marsh and Chetan Sakariya coming in.

Information KKR rope in some changes

KKR Playing XI: Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Indrajith (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana. Sam Billings has been left out alongside Varun Chakravarthy and Shivam Mavi.