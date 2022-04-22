Sports

IPL 2022: Decoding the numbers of bottom-placed Mumbai Indians

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 22, 2022, 07:27 pm 2 min read

Mumbai Indians have suffered badly in the ongoing 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The five-time winners have so far lost all seven matches. They are the first team in the competition's history to lose their first seven games. With the league reaching the halfway stage, MI's hopes of making it to the playoffs look over. We decode their numbers.

Context Why does this story matter?

MI have the most successful skipper in terms of trophies won in the IPL and a decent squad on offer.

However, they have failed to show any character.

The pattern has somehow been similar.

A collective team performance has been missing.

Also, Rohit Sharma's poor form has affected the side.

MI missed the trick in the IPL 2022 mega auction and this is showing.

Performance How have MI fared this season?

MI (177/5) lost to DC (179/6) by four wickets. In the second game, RR (193/8) beat MI by 23 runs (170/8). MI (161/4) faltered against KKR (162/5) by five wickets. The fourth game saw MI (151/6) lose to RCB (152/3) by seven wickets. MI (186/5 and 181/9) failed to overcome PBKS (198/5) and LSG (199/4) respectively. CSK beat them by three wickets next.

Bowling Poor numbers for MI's bowlers

The root cause in MI's defeats has been poor bowling. They have conceded 190-plus runs thrice already. Jaydev Unadkat (6 wickets) has conceded at an economy rate of 9.62. Jasprit Bumrah has claimed just four wickets so far at 49.50. Tymal Mills (6 wickets) has an economy rate of 11.17. Daniel Sams (ER 11.26) and Basil Thampi (ER 9.50) have been costly as well.

Do you know? Rohit Sharma-led MI are placed 10th

MI are placed 10th in the standings this season. They have lost all of their seven games this season. MI's NRR reads as -0.892. They have the worst NRR this season.

Batting How have the batters performed?

With the bat, Tilak Varma has been stupendous in his debut season. He has scored 234 runs at 46.80 (2 fifties). Suryakumar Yadav has accumulated 232 runs at 58.00 ( 2 50s). On the other hand, Rohit has failed upfront. The veteran batter has piled up a sorry 114 runs from seven games at just 16.28. Kieron Pollard has 96 runs at 16.00.