India vs WI, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 06, 2022, 01:03 pm 2 min read

India and WI are squaring off in Ahmedabad (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India and West Indies are squaring off in the first of the three-match ODI series at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. WI last toured India for a bilateral ODI series in December 2019 (lost three-match series 1-2). Meanwhile, India are set to play their 1,000th One-Day International. The news from the center is that Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to field.

Teams A look at the teams

West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Akeal Hosein India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

H2H A look at the head-to-head record

India and West Indies are neck-to-neck as far as the ODI head-to-head series is concerned. The two sides have clashed in 133 matches, with India winning 64 of them. West Indies have won 63, while two have resulted in a tie (4 NR). Interestingly, India have won the last 10 bilateral ODI series against WI. WI last won a series against India in 2006.

Details Key details about the match

Over the years, the wicket at the Narendra Modi Stadium has favored spinners. Interestingly, the top four wicket-takers in Test cricket at this venue are spinners, with legend Anil Kumble leading the pack. The surface gets slow as the match progresses. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Milestone India set to play their 100th ODI

India are set to become the first-ever team to play 1,000 matches in ODI history. They started playing this format in 1974. Australia are their closest rivals in terms of matches (958). Meanwhile, Pakistan are the only other side to have played over 900 ODIs (936). Sri Lanka (870) and West Indies (834) have competed in more than 800 ODIs.

Events Reliving the historic events in Indian cricket

At the Narendra Modi Stadium, Sunil Gavaskar became the first-ever player to touch the 10,000-run mark in Tests (in March 1987). At the same venue, in 1994, Kapil Dev became the highest wicket-taker in Tests after surpassing Richard Hadlee. In 1999, Sachin Tendulkar scored his maiden double-century in Test cricket here. In 1981, India played their first-ever ODI at home in Ahmedabad.