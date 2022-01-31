Sports

Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli: Statistical comparison (after 257 ODIs)

Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli: Statistical comparison (after 257 ODIs)

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 31, 2022, 06:20 pm 3 min read

Virat Kohli has scored 12,285 runs in ODI cricket

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar remains the greatest batter of all time in international cricket. Known as the 'God of Cricket', Tendulkar has plenty of monumental records to his name. Even matching them seems far-fetched. Among active cricketers, former Indian captain Virat Kohli is deemed the successor of Tendulkar. Here, we compare the ODI stats of Kohli and Tendulkar (after 257 matches).

Context Why does it matter?

Tendulkar was a force to reckon with in the 1990s when ODI cricket was still new.

The Indian youngster ruled the roost and soon became a one-man army.

He flourished in an era where fast bowlers were on the rise.

Kohli followed in Tendulkar's footsteps after bursting on to international cricket.

Like Tendulkar, the former became a run-machine, dominating the greatest of attacks.

Kohli Kohli averages 58.77 in ODI cricket

In a career spanning over a decade, Kohli has racked up 12,285 runs from 248 ODI innings at an incredible average of 58.77. The impressive tally includes 43 tons and 64 fifties. His conversion rate in the format has been formidable. Kohli has a remarkable strike rate of 92.97 in ODIs. His highest score of 183 came against Pakistan (in 2012).

Tendulkar Tendulkar had less runs than Kohli after 257 ODIs

During his illustrious career that spanned over two decades, Tendulkar scored 18,426 runs from 463 ODIs at an average of 44.83. He slammed a record 49 tons in the format. Notably, Tendulkar had registered 9,607 runs after his first 257 ODIs at 42.13. At the same stage (after 257 matches), Kohli (12,285) has 2,678 more runs than that of Tendulkar.

Information Kohli has 17 more centuries than Tendulkar

After playing 257 ODIs, Tendulkar had slammed 26 tons and 49 half-centuries. On the other hand, Kohli has 17 more centuries than Tendulkar at the same stage. Notably, Kohli (43) is only behind Tendulkar (49) in terms of ODI centuries.

Runs Both Kohli and Tendulkar led the runs tally

Both Tendulkar and Kohli emerged as trend-setters in their respective eras. Between 1989 and 2000 (257 ODIs), Tendulkar remained the third-highest run-scorer. He also had the most number of hundreds. Similarly, Kohli leads the runs tally since his ODI debut (August 2008). He is the only batter to have scored over 10,000 ODI runs ever since. Rohit Sharma occupies the second spot (8,734).

Australia Love affair with Australia!

Tendulkar loved taking on the Aussies. After playing 257 ODIs, Tendulkar had smashed 1,346 runs at 48.07 against Australia. The tally includes five ODI tons. Meanwhile, Kohli has aggregated 2,083 runs at a staggering average of 54.81 against them. He averages over 50 (51.03) even in Australia, having amassed 1,327 runs. Kohli has slammed eight centuries against the Aussies.

Run-chases Masters of run-chases!

Both Tendulkar and Kohli are giants when it comes to chasing in ODI cricket. In his first 257 ODIs, the former averaged 63.32 in successful run-chases (ODIs). He smashed 3,166 runs in the winning cause (12 centuries and 14 half-centuries). On the other hand, Kohli averages a mind-boggling 96.21 in successful ODI run-chases. He already owns 5,388 in these matches (22 tons).