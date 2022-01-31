Sports

India vs West Indies: Records which Rohit Sharma can break

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 31, 2022, 03:17 pm 3 min read

Rohit Sharma has scored 9,205 runs in ODI cricket

Rohit Sharma is set to lead Team India in the white-ball leg against West Indies at home, starting February 6. The six-game leg comprises three ODIs and as many T20Is. Rohit returns to the setup after missing the South African tour due to a hamstring injury. The 34-year-old is on the verge of breaking several records in white-ball cricket. Here, we decode the same.

Rohit is arguably the greatest batter in white-ball cricket of the incumbent era. His exquisite timing is second to none.

Rohit has shattered plenty of records in international cricket.

The Indian opener owns most double-centuries (3) in 50-over cricket.

He has the highest individual score in the format (264 vs Sri Lanka), a record that is deemed unbreakable.

Runs Rohit set to surpass Mohammad Azharuddin on runs tally (ODIs)

In a career spanning over a decade, Rohit has smashed 9,205 runs from 227 ODIs at a remarkable average of 48.96. He has an impressive strike rate of 88.90. Rohit is presently the seventh-highest run-scorer for India (ODIs) after Sachin Tendulkar (18,426), Virat Kohli (12,285), Sourav Ganguly (11,363), Rahul Dravid (10,889), MS Dhoni (10,773), and Mohammad Azharuddin (9,378). Rohit is set to surpass Azharuddin.

Information Rohit eyes his 30th ODI ton

Rohit has slammed 29 centuries in ODIs as of now, fourth-most in the format after Tendulkar (49), Kohli (43), and Ricky Ponting (30). Rohit will become the fourth batter in ODI history to smash 30 or more centuries. He is followed by Sanath Jayasuriya (27).

T20Is T20I runs: Rohit can eclipse Kohli and Martin Guptill

Rohit has the third-most runs in T20Is. He has amassed 3,197 runs at an average of 33.30. In the series against WI, he can go past his compatriot Kohli (3,227) and New Zealand's Martin Guptill (3,299) in terms of runs. By playing one more, Rohit will have the second-most T20I appearances after Shoaib Malik (124). Presently, Rohit is tied with Mohammad Hafeez (119).

T20 cricket Rohit could complete 10,000 runs in T20 cricket

Rohit is India's second-highest run-scorer in T20 cricket. The former has tallied 9,779 runs from 364 T20s at a strike rate of 133.90. He is set to become only the seventh batter with over 10,000 runs in the shortest format (overall). In September 2021, Kohli became the first Indian to achieve this feat. He completed his 10,000th T20 run in the Indian Premier League.

Do you know? India's leading run-scorer against WI (T20Is)

Rohit is the leading run-scorer for India against West Indies in T20Is. He has 519 runs from 15 T20Is at a strike rate of 141.41 against them. Rohit is one of two Indian batters (the other being Kohli) to have scored a ton against WI.