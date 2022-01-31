Sports

Statistical comparison between Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher

Statistical comparison between Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher

Written by Sneha Singh Jan 31, 2022, 01:20 pm 2 min read

Hamilton has won seven world championship titles (Photo Credit: Twitter/@LewisHamilton)

Michael Schumacher is arguably the greatest Formula 1 driver. There was a time when Schumacher's seven World Championship titles looked unattainable. Then came Lewis Hamilton, who ticked off most of Schumacher's records in the last decade. In 2020, he even went on to equal Schumacher's championship record. He won his first championship in 2008 and six consecutive titles from 2014 to 2020.

Context Why does it matter?

It is difficult to compare Schumacher and Hamilton's careers as the two reached their peak in different eras.

Although both single-handedly dominated the sport, it is rather difficult to pick the better racer.

And, in this article, we will take a look at how the two shape up against one another in terms of the championship, pole position amid other things.

Details Did Schumacher and Hamilton ever race against each other?

Schumacher retired from F1 in 2006, a year before Hamilton made his debut. In 2010, he took a U-turn on his retirement by coming to race for Mercedes. Three years later, he retired from the sports for the second and last time to make way for Hamilton to join Mercedes from McLaren. From 2010 to 2012, Schumacher and Hamilton co-existed in the racing circuit.

Records Schumacher vs Hamilton head to head

From 2010 to 2012, the two competed in a total of 58 GPs. Hamilton collected 664 points during that time as compared to 198 by Schumacher. Hamilton had 11.45 points/GP and 0.17 wins/GP while Schumacher managed 3.41 points/GP and 0 wins/GP. The Brit won 10 races, registered 22 podium finishes, and recorded nine pole positions. The German, meanwhile, managed just one podium finish.

Stats Schumacher vs Hamilton overall head to head

Schumacher and Hamilton have won seven world championships (joint-most). Schumacher raced in 19 seasons and collected 3,961 points. Hamilton has amassed 4,554.5 points in just 15 seasons. Hamilton has recorded 103 victories as compared to 91 by Schumacher. The Brit has finished at the podium on 182 occasions while Schumacher has managed just 155 podium finishes. Hamilton registered 98 Poles, 30 more than Schumacher.

Information Hamilton chasing his eighth F1 title

Hamilton was all set to surpass Schumacher's championship record in 2021, only to lose the title to Max Verstappen in the last lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in a heartbreaking turn of events. Following his loss, the speculations around Hamilton's future started doing rounds. However, he is expected to return for the 2022 season to continue his quest for an eighth title.