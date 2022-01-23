Sports

SA win 3rd ODI despite Chahar's cameo, rout India 3-0

South Africa white-wash India in the ODI series (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

South Africa have beaten India in the 3rd ODI at Newlands, Cape Town. They successfully defended 287 to rout India 3-0 in the three-match ODI series. A phenomenal century by Quinton de Kock laid the foundation of their spectacular win. Meanwhile, India faced yet another batting collapse in the run-chase. Although Deepak Chahar chipped in with a splendid knock, he couldn't get India home.

Match How did the match pan out?

India started well after electing to field first. They reduced SA to 70/3. However, de Kock slammed his 17th ODI century, adding 144 runs with Rassie van der Dussen. Miller added a brisk 39, but SA were bundled out for 287. Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli put India in front. They were bowled out in the final over (283) despite Chahar's magnificent effort.

Win A historic clean sweep for SA

(Source: Twitter/@ICC)

South Africa have won their seventh bilateral ODI series against India at home. This is the second time they have routed India in a home ODI series (4-0 in 2006). The Proteas now lead the head-to-head series 25-10 (home). Notably, India won five matches in the 2017/18 series alone. South Africa won six consecutive ODI series against India at home from 1992 to 2013.

Numbers Unwanted numbers for Team India

This is just the second instance of India getting whitewashed in an ODI series in the 21st century. India have lost their third consecutive bilateral ODI series outside Asia. They lost 1-2 to Australia in 2020/21, and 0-3 to New Zealand in 2019/20. Interestingly, India have now lost nine of their last 12 ODIs away from home.

Century de Kock slams his 17th ODI hundred

(Source: Twitter/@ICC)

de Kock registered his 17th hundred in ODI cricket. It was his sixth century against India, the joint-most against them in 50-over cricket, with AB de Villiers, Ricky Ponting, and Kumar Sangakkara. The 29-year-old has taken the fewest innings (16) to score six centuries against an opposition in the format. Notably, Virender Sehwag (vs New Zealand) and Aaron Finch (vs England) took 23 innings.

Do you know? Second-most ODI centuries by a designated wicket-keeper

de Kock now has the second-most centuries by a designated wicket-keeper in ODI cricket. He went past the legendary wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist, who smashed 16 tons. Kumar Sangakkara leads the tally with 23 ODI centuries.

Runs de Kock completes 1,000 ODI runs against India

(Source: Twitter/@OfficialCSA)

de Kock also completed 1,000 runs against India in ODIs. He now has 1,013 runs against them at an incredible average of 63.31. de Kock took the joint-third-fewest innings to score 1,000 ODI runs against an opponent (16). Australian batter Steven Smith also scored his 1000th ODI run against India in his 16th innings. Hashim Amla tops the tally with 14 innings (vs WI).

Run van der Dussen gets dismissed for the first time

South African middle-order batter van der Dussen continues his sublime run. He slammed his 10th half-century in the format. van der Dussen finished with 52 off 59 balls (4 fours and 1 six). He got dismissed for the first time in the series. His last five ODI innings at home read as - 123* (134), 60 (37), 129* (96), 37* (38), and 52 (59).

Chahar A riveting knock under pressure

(Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India were reduced to 223/7 while chasing 288. However, Chahar kept India afloat with an incredible knock under pressure. He added 55 runs along with Jasprit Bumrah. Chahar raced to his second fifty in ODI cricket off just 31 balls. He got dismissed while playing a rash stroke just before the finish line. Chahar's 54 (34) went in vain eventually.

Records A look at other notable numbers

South Africa won the 3rd ODI by four runs, the fewest margin of victory (runs) against India in the format. de Kock was adjudged the Player of the Series for finishing with most runs (229 at 76.33). KL Rahul has become the first Indian captain to lose each of the first three ODIs in charge. India are yet to win an international in 2022.