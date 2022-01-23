Sports

ICC Awards: Tammy Beaumont named Women's T20I Cricketer of 2021

ICC Awards: Tammy Beaumont named Women's T20I Cricketer of 2021

Written by Sneha Singh Mail Jan 23, 2022, 05:09 pm 3 min read

Beaumont was outstanding in 2021 (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

England wicket-keeper batter Tammy Beaumont has been named the ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of 2021. The news was confirmed by ICC's official Twitter handle. Beaumont finished the previous calendar year as England women's leading run-getter in T20Is. She also played several crucial knocks for them. She finished 2021 as the third leading run-getter in women's cricket overall in the shorter format of the game.

Context Why does it matter?

Beaumont was only behind Ireland's Gaby Lewis and Austria's Andrea-Mae Zepeda.

Lewis scored 325 runs in 10 T20Is with the help of one hundred and a fifty while Zepeda racked up 361 runs in eight games.

However, Beaumont's runs came against the better-ranked teams on the ICC chart.

She won the prestigious award ahead of England's Nat Sciver, Lewis and India's Smriti Mandhana.

Twitter Post Beaumont takes top honor in T20Is

Match-winning knocks, brisk starts and some memorable moments ✨



Take a bow, Tammy Beaumont 🙇



More 👉 https://t.co/Q32mIXUBoQ pic.twitter.com/uB6dRWKMeU — ICC (@ICC) January 23, 2022

Stats Beaumont's performance in T20Is in 2021

(Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Beaumont represented England in nine T20Is in 2021 and amassed 303 runs. She averaged 33.66 and maintained a strike rate of 108.60. She hammered three fifties but failed to touch the three-digit mark even once with her highest score being 97. Overall, she has scored 1,721 runs in 99 T20Is at 23.90 with the help of one hundred and ten fifties.

Performance Beaumont's best performance in 2021

(Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Beaumont's most memorable performance in 2021 came against New Zealand Women. She scored a magnificent 97 runs off 65 balls as England posted their highest T20I total of 2021 against NZ (184/4). Beaumont's knock was laced with 13 fours and one six. She was finally dismissed by Hayley Jensen on the penultimate ball of the innings. Englamd won the match by 46 runs.

Details Fatima named ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of 2021

Pakistan's Fatima Sana has been honored with the ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year award for 2021. The all-rounder was the standout performer for her country in the year gone by in ODIs as well as T20Is. She scored 165 runs in international cricket in 16 games at an average of 16.50. She also claimed 24 wickets at 23.95.

Details Rizwan named ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year

(Photo credit: Twitter/@babarazam258)

Pakistan cricket team wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan has been adjudged ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year (2021) for a stupendous performance. Rizwan topped the scoring chart and helped Pakistan perform well last year in the shortest format. In 29 T20Is, Rizwan racked up 1,326 runs at an average of 73.66. He slammed one century and 12 fifties with the best score of 104*.

Information Janneman Malan named ICC Emerging Men's Cricketer of 2021

South African cricketer Janneman Malan has been adjudged the ICC's Emerging Men's Cricketer of 2021. Malan was impressive with the bat for SA in 2021, scoring 715 runs at 47.66 in 17 international games. He also struck two centuries and three fifties.