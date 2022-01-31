Sports

England's Tim Bresnan announces retirement from professional cricket

Jan 31, 2022

Bresnan represented England in 142 international matches. (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Former England pacer Tim Bresnan has announced his retirement from professional cricket. Bresnan brought an end to an illustrious career that spanned two decades. In 2021, he helped his club Warwickshire secure an eighth County Championship title. Bresnan represented England in 142 international matches. He was an integral member of the England side that became number one in the ICC Test Rankings in 2011.

Statement Head is willing to tackle 2022, body is not: Bresnan

"This has been an incredibly tough decision, but after returning to winter training I feel that this is the right time. I have continued to work hard throughout the off-season to prepare for my 21st professional year, but I can't reach the high standards that I set myself. My head is willing to tackle the 2022 season, my body is not," said Bresnan.

Career A look at his international career

Bresnan made his international debut in 2006 (Only T20I against Sri Lanka). He played his debut ODI two days later before bursting on to Test cricket (2009). The right-arm seamer took 109 wickets from 85 ODIs (best match haul of 5/48). He also represented England in 23 Tests (72 wickets) and 34 T20Is (24 wickets). Bresnan also has three Test half-centuries to his name.

Achievements Bresnan won the World T20 with England in 2010

Bresnan was a key member of the England side that became number one in the ICC Test Rankings in 2011. He featured in 13 consecutive wins of England (from his Test debut against WI in 2009 to the second Test against WI in 2012). The 36-year-old was also a part of the England team that won the World T20 in 2010.

Information Memorable performance in the Ashes

In 2010, Bresnan earned a call-up to the England side for the Boxing Day Test at the Ashes. He took 4 for 50 in the second innings as England won by an innings and 157 runs. As a result, England managed to retain the Ashes.

FC Bresnan's incredible numbers in domestic cricket

Over a period of 20 years, Bresnan scaled new heights in domestic cricket. He accounted for 575 wickets from 213 First-class games. The tally includes 9 five-wicket hauls. He also racked up 7,128 FC runs with the best score of 169* (7 tons). Bresnan took 316 List A and 196 T20 wickets. He scored 3,240 and 1,748 in the two formats, respectively.

Information Bresnan helped Warwickshire win the County Championship in 2021

Bresnan helped Warwickshire win the County Championship in 2021. He had joined Warwickshire in June 2020. He represented Yorkshire from 2001 to 2019. During his stint, Yorkshire clinched County titles in 2014 and 2015, respectively.