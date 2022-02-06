Sports

Under-19 World Cup: Who is India's Raj Bawa?

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 06, 2022, 12:10 pm 2 min read

Raj Bawa helped India clinch the 2022 ICC Under-19 World Cup title on Sunday. He registered a historic five-wicket haul as India won the summit clash against England by four wickets. Bawa was adjudged the Player of the final for his splendid bowling performance. He also scored 35 runs with the bat in India's run-chase (195/6). We take a look at Bawa's journey.

Run How did Bawa perform in the U-19 WC?

Bawa took four wickets in India's opening U-19 WC match against South Africa. He scored a crucial 42 against Ireland in the next match. Bawa fired a historic century (162*) against Uganda U19. He smashed 14 fours and 8 sixes in that match. He was wicketless against Bangladesh and Australia, respectively. Bawa played exceptionally well against England in the final.

Stats A look at his career stats

As of now, Bawa has featured in 10 Youth ODIs. He has scored 343 runs at an incredible average of 57.16 and a strike rate of 84.90. The tally includes 24 fours and 10 sixes. Bawa, who bowls medium-pace, scalped 17 wickets at an average of 18.88. He has registered two hauls of four wickets and 1 five-for.

Tarlochan Raj is the grandson of Tarlochan

It is interesting to note that Raj Bawa is the grandson of Tarlochan Bawa. The latter was a member of India's hockey side that won Olympic gold in 1948. He contributed with a crucial goal as India defeated Great Britain in the final. Tarlochan had passed away in April 2008. As per TOI, Bawa also captained the Punjab hockey side in 1952.