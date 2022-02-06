Sports

India beat England, win ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup

India won their fifth ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup title by beating England in the final at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. Electing to bat first, England were folded for 189. Raj Bawa claimed a fifer and Ravi Kumar snapped up four wickets. James Rew scored 95 runs for England. In response, India chased down the target. Here's more.

England England ride on Rew's 95

England were off to a poor start, being reduced to 61/6 in in the 17th over. They were 91/7 next before Rew and James Sales (34*) added a valiant 93-run stand for the eighth wicket. India broke the stand and got the last three wickets. Rew hit 12 fours in a 116-ball effort. His innings helped England gain some impetus.

India How did India's innings pan out?

India lost Angkrish Raghuvanshi (0) early on before Harnoor Singh (21) and Shaik Rasheed (50) added 49 runs. After Harnoor's dismissal, Rasheed added another 44 runs alongside Yash Dhull. However, Rasheed and Dhull departed in quick succession to leave India hanging on 97/4. Nishant Sindhu and Bawa took charge from there on to stitch a valuable stand. India sealed the deal thereafter.

Journey India's journey in the ICC U-19 World Cup

India topped Group B by winning all three matches. They started the tournament with a comprehensive 45-run win over South Africa. Next, they bested Ireland by 174 runs before hammering Uganda by 326 runs in their last group game. They defeated Bangladesh by 5 wickets in the quarter-finals. India battered Australia by 96 runs in the semi-final. And now, they got past England.

Success Fifth trophy for India

Yash Dhull has become the fifth Indian skipper to lift the title after Mohammad Kaif (2000), Virat Kohli (2008), Unmukt Chand (2012), and Prithvi Shaw (2018). Meanwhile, India have finished as runner-up thrice in the tourney (2006, 2016, and 2020). India had also finished sixth and fifth in 2010 and 2014 respectively. They exited from the second round in 1998.

Records Sensational Bawa scripts history

Bawa claimed 5/31 and has become the first Indian to take a five-wicket haul in an ICC event final. It's also the best figures ever in the U-19 World Cup final. Bawa finished the 2022 U-19 World Cup with nine wickets at 16.66. Meanwhile, Ravi Kumar (4/34) claimed his best figures as well. He finished the tournament with 10 scalps at 13.20.

Information Shaik Rasheed scores fifty for India

Shaik Rasheed scored an 84-ball 50. He smashed six fours. Notably, Rasheed became just the fourth Indian batter to score 200-plus runs in the 2022 U-19 World Cup. He finished with 201 runs at 50.25. He slammed his second fifty in the tourney.

Do you know? India extend their lead against England

India and England have met in the U-19 World Cup on eight occasions with the Men in Blue leading the head-to-head tie 6-2 with this win. This is the first time India faced England in the final.