FA Cup, Manchester City reach fifth round: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 05, 2022, 11:09 pm 2 min read

Riyad Mahrez scored a brace for Man City (Photo credit: Twitter/@ManCity)

Premier League leaders Manchester City came back from behind to beat Championship side Fulham in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday. Fabio Carvalho handed Fulham a shock lead in the fourth minute. IIkay Gundogan equalized moments later before John Stones gave City the lead (13th minute). Riyad Mahrez scored twice in the second half as City held for a 4-1 win.

MCIFUL How did the match pan out?

Carvalho turned in Harry Wilson's cross to hand Fulham the lead. Mahrez set up Gundogan, who scored with a first-time finish to settle the nerves. Stones put City ahead after heading Kevin De Bruyne's corner. Mahrez scored a penalty in the second half and a few minutes later, Mahrez made it four when he converted a De Bruyne's pinpoint pass.

Context Why does it matter?

Premier League champions City showed why they are so rampant. They didn't look nervous after going down and instead scored two quick goals.

In the second half, City dominated the scenes to hammer Fulham.

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard brought a wave of positivity as Everton ran comfortable winners against Brighton.

The Toffees enjoyed themselves, scoring four goals to make progression.

Duo Mahrez and Carvalho register these feats

Mahrez has raced to 15 goals this season in all competitions. He is the second Premier League player to score 15-plus goals in the 2021-22 season. Only Mohamed Salah (23) has scored more goals. Meanwhile, Carvalho has scored eight goals and registered three assists in just 20 games across all competitions so far this season for Fulham.

Information Everton score four in Lampard's first game

Everton beat Brentford 4-1 in Frank Lampard's maiden game as their manager. Prior to Lampard, Rafa Benítez took charge of 22 games as Everton manager but the Toffees did not score four-plus goals in any of them.