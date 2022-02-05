Sports

ICC U-19 World Cup final: England manage 189/10 versus India

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 05, 2022

India were terrific with the ball (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

England (189/10) fought back against India in the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup final being held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. England lost half their side inside 13 overs and were 91/7 at one stage. However, James Rew scored a brilliant 95-run knock to help his side offer a fight. For India, Raja Bawa and Ravi Kumar did the damage.

Wickets Ravi Kumar hands India two quick scalps

India U-19 were handed a great start when Bengal youngster Ravi Kumar bowled a slightly fuller delivery to strike Jacob Bethell on his pads in front of middle and off. England U-19 were reduced to 4/1 in 1.5 overs. Ravi was clinical once again, dismissing England skipper Tom Prest (0). Prest played a loose shot to chop the ball on to his stumps.

Thomas George Thomas plays an entertaining 27-run knock

After England lost their first wicket, opener George Thomas got into the act and played some glorious shots. He hit RS Hangargekar for two fours and a six in the third over to bring some relief. Thomas hit two more fours, finding his placement to perfection. However, he got carried away and played a nothing shot to be caught. Thomas scored a 30-ball 27.

Bawa Bawa strikes with a burst of wickets

Bawa was lucky to get the dangerous Thomas out of nothing and then added to his wickets column. He bowled a delivery in-between length region and got the ball to shape away slightly and Luxton went for a slashing cut to find an edge. George Bell was dismissed of the very next ball. He also dismissed Rehan Ahmed (10), who found an edge.

England Rew scores a brilliant 95 for England

James Rew contributed with a rescue act at a crucial juncture of the match England were reduced to 61/6 before Rew added 30 runs alongside Alex Horton (10). However, just when the partnership alongside Horton was blossoming, a poor shot saw the latter get dismissed. Rew went on to score 95 and found company in James Sales. They added a 93-run stand.