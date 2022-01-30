Sports

U-19 World Cup: India set up semi-final date with Australia

India chased down Bangladesh's target (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

The Indian U-19 cricket team has set up a semi-final date with Australia in the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2022 Super League. India knocked out 2020 champions Bangladesh comfortably to progress further. India dismissed the Tigers for 111 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua before their batters chased down the paltry target in 30.5 overs (117/5). Here are further details.

This was a top-notch effort by the Indian players and they got the job done.

The bowling, in particular, was noteworthy.

The bowlers helped the team in setting up the win.

India's U-19 batters needed to be calm and sensible while approaching a small total and that was managed.

India have a tough assignment next against Australia, who had beaten Pakistan in the quarters.

Bangladesh Only three Bangladesh batters get to double digits

Bangladesh started on a poor note and never quite recovered. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals. On three Bangladesh U-19 batters got to double digits. SM Mehrob was the top scorer with a knock of 30. He hit six fours in a 48-ball knock. Aich Mollah (17) and Ashiqur Zaman (16) were the others who got 10-plus runs. Bangladesh batted for 37.1 overs.

Information Ravi Kumar picks up three scalps for India

It was a collective performance with the ball by Team India. Ravi Kumar was the pick of the bowlers, taking three scalps for 14 runs from his seven overs. Vicky Ostwal did a good job as well, taking 2/25 from nine overs.

India U-19 India get the job done despite Bangladesh's fight

India were stunned, losing Harnoor Singh for a duck in the second over. However, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (44) and Shaik Rasheed (26) added a valiant 70-run stand to get India closer. India suffered a bit of a hiccup and were reduced to 97/5 as Bangladesh offered some fight. Skipper Yash Dhull (20*) and Kaushal Tambe (11*) made sure India went past the line.

Reaction Yash Dhull credits team combination for the win

Indian skipper Yash Dhull highlighted the team combination for the performance. He also said the bond in the side has helped and players are improving day by day. He also praised former India legend VVS Laxman for sharing his experience which is helping the side. Yash said India will look at the semis on the day of the match and go ahead.

Information South Africa to face Sri Lanka in the first semi-final

The South Africa U-19 side will take on Sri Lanka U-19 in the first semi-final later today. The match will be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. The match is scheduled for a 6:30 PM IST start.