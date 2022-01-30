Sports

England beat West Indies in 4th T20I, level series 2-2

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 30, 2022, 12:09 pm 2 min read

England won the 4th T20I by 34 runs (Source: Twitter/@englandcricket)

England beat West Indies in the fourth T20I at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, to level the five-match series 2-2. The visitors successfully defended 193, restricting West Indies to 159/5. Moeen Ali, who led England in the absence of Eoin Morgan was the Player of the Match, having scored a 28-ball 63. He was also the pick of England's bowlers in the second innings.

Match How did the match pan out?

England lost Tom Banton early after WI elected to field. Jason Roy (52) and James Vince (34) shared an 85-run stand thereafter. Moeen single-handedly rode England in the middle phase. His ferocious 63 helped England post 193/6. WI openers Kyle Mayers and Brandon King added 64 runs before Moeen removed the former. Jason Holder also fired 36 but WI could manage just 159/5.

Show A concerted effort by skipper Moeen

England skipper Moeen slammed his fourth half-century in T20I cricket. He smashed 63 off 28 deliveries with the help of 1 four and 7 sixes. The 34-year-old also scalped two wickets for 28 runs in four overs. Moeen was adjudged the Player of the Match for his all-round effort. The English all-rounder also raced to 600 runs in the format (623).

Roy Roy slams his eighth T20I half-century

Opener Jason Roy set the tone of England's innings. He smashed 52 off 42 balls with the help of 5 fours and 3 sixes. It was Roy's eighth half-century in T20I cricket. He completed 1,400 runs in the format. Roy now has 1,438 runs from 57 T20Is at an average of 25.67. He has a staggering strike rate of 143.36.

Information WI all-rounder Jason Holder was impressive

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder smashed 36 off 24 balls in the run-chase. He uplifted WI by hammering 2 fours and 3 sixes, but the hosts fell short. Holder was also the pick of WI's bowlers, having picked three wickets.

Scenario WI vs England: Five-match series leveled at 2-2

West Indies thrashed England by nine wickets in the 1st T20I. England won the 2nd T20I by a solitary run. West Indies' Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein stole the show. The third T20I turned out to be a high-scoring affair. England fell 20 runs short to chase 225. The two sides will lock horns in the decider after England won the fourth T20I.