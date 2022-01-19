Premier League, Brighton hold Chelsea 1-1: Records broken

After losing against Manchester City on Saturday, Chelsea suffered another blow in the Premier League, dropping two vital points against Brighton. The Blues went ahead when Hakim Ziyech scored in the 28th minute with a low drive from outside the box. However, they couldn't get the decisive second goal as Brighton leveled through Adam Webster in the 60th minute. Here are further details.

Why does it matter?

Chelsea have taken just three points from a possible 12 in the Premier League.

They had played out a 1-1 draw versus Brighton at home before another 2-2 affair against Liverpool.

A defeat against City is now followed by dropping points once again against Brighton.

Their hopes of catching up with City have already faded.

Now, the idea will be to grasp top four.

BHACHE How did the match pan out?

Brighton were lively and showed enough pedigree against Chelsea once again. In a three-week period, they have made Chelsea drop four crucial points. Chelsea weren't at their best and lacked authority throughout. They got the lead through Ziyech against the run of play. Webster found the desired space to head in from a corner in the second half. This was an impressive Brighton show.

Chelsea Key stats registered in the match

Chelsea (D3 L1) are now four Premier League matches without a win. As per Opta, this is the first time a Thomas Tuchel side has embarked on such a run since October 2016 during his time in charge of Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund. Webster's equalizer was just the second headed goal Chelsea have conceded in the Premier League this season after Danny Welbeck (Brighton).

Stat attack Chelsea maintain unbeaten run against Brighton

Chelsea have never lost in 14 Premier League meetings with Brighton (W10 D4. As per Opta, it's the most the Blues have faced an opponent without ever losing in their league history. Meanwhile, all four of Hakim Ziyech's Premier League goals for Chelsea have come away from home. He has netted at Turf Moor, the Etihad Stadium, Vicarage Road, and now the Amex Stadium.

Information How do the two sides stand?

Chelsea have 44 points from 23 games and are third. They claimed their eighth draw of the season. Brighton collected their 11th draw of the season. They are placed ninth with 29 points after having played 21 games.