Sports

2022 ICC U-19 World Cup: Decoding the major numbers

2022 ICC U-19 World Cup: Decoding the major numbers

Written by Sneha Singh Feb 06, 2022, 11:16 am 3 min read

India won 2022 U-19 WC (Photo Credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Raj Bawa was the standout performer from India as Men in Blue defeated England by four wickets to lift their record-extending fifth ICC U-19 World Cup title on Sunday at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. Batting first, England huffed and puffed their way to 189/10 in 44.5 overs. In response, India chased down the target in 47.4 overs. Here's more.

Context Why does it matter?

Indian spinners were impressive throughout the tournament.

However, Indian seamers decimated England's batting line-up in the final to headline their victory.

The duo of Raj Bawa and Ravi Kumar shared nine wickets between them to bundle out England for 189.

Bawa (5/31) finished the match with the best bowling figures.

Meanwhile, Ravi bagged four wickets for 34.

Titles Fifth U-19 WC title for India

Yash Dhull has become the fifth Indian skipper to win the U-19 WC title. India won their first trophy in 2000 under Mohammad Kaif. Eight years later, Virat Kohli led India to their second WC title. In 2012, Unmukt Chand became the third Indian captain to guide his side to WC glory. India won the 2018 WC under the leadership of charismatic Prithvi Shaw.

Standings 2022 U-19 WC honor board

India are world champions, while England finished the tournament as runners-up. Australia, Afghanistan, and Pakistan finished the marquee event at the third, fourth, and fifth spots, respectively. Sri Lanka are the sixth-ranked side in the tournament, while South Africa finished at the seventh spot. The next nine spots are reserved by Bangladesh, UAE, Ireland, West Indies, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Scotland, PNG, and Canada.

Dewald Brevis Player of the World Cup

South African star Dewald Brevis, popularly known as Baby AB, won the Player of the World Cup award for his splendid effort with the bat. He scored record-breaking 506 runs in six games to finish the tournament as the leading run-getter. He averaged 84.33 while maintaining a strike rate of 90.19. He smashed two hundreds and three fifties in the competition.

Runs Brevis is the leading run-getter

Brevis finished the tournament as the leading run-getter. Pakistan's Haseebullah Khan is occupying the second spot on this list. Haseebullah scored 380 runs in six games at 76.00. England skipper Tom Prest scored 292 runs in six games at 58.40 to finish at the third spot. India's Angkrish Raghuvanshi finished the tournament as the 4th highest run-scorer. He scored 278 runs in six games.

Wickets Dunith Wellalage finished as leading wicket-taker

Dunith Wellalage of SL finished the U-19 WC as the leading wicket-taker. Wellalage picked 17 wickets in 6 games at 13.58. England's Joshua Boyden finished the tournament with 15 wickets under his name from six games at 9.86. Awais Ali also picked 15 wickets in six games at 15.80. Bangladesh's Ripon Mondol bagged 14 wickets in six games. Uganda's Juma Miyaji collected 13 wickets.

Stats Interesting stats from 2022 U-19 WC

Bawa recorded the highest individual score in the tournament - 162*. He posted the score against Uganda during the group stage match. Jamie Cairns of Scotland registered the best bowling figure of the tournament (6/24) against Uganda. Brevis (18) smashed the most number of sixes in the competition. Rehan Ahmed picked three four-wicket hauls. He finished the event with 12 wickets from four games.