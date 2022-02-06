Sports

FA Cup, Tottenham beat Brighton 3-1: Records broken

FA Cup, Tottenham beat Brighton 3-1: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 06, 2022, 03:52 am 2 min read

Harry Kane scored a brace for Spurs (Photo credit: Twitter/@SpursOfficial)

A Harry Kane double helped Tottenham beat Brighton 3-1 in the fourth round of the FA Cup. With this win, Spurs have reached the fifth round. Kane scored in the 13th minute before Solly March scored an own goal for Brighton. Bissouma pulled one back in the second half before Kane added his second. Here are further details.

TOTBHA Spurs beat Seagulls 3-1

Spurs were in total control against the Seagulls in the first half. Kane's superb strike handed Spurs the lead from outside the box. Emerson Royal's cross from a narrow angle deflected off Brighton winger March to make it 2-0. Brighton started the second half well as Bissouma's wicked deflection gave them hope. Kane scored a scrappy goal thereafter to hand Spurs victory.

Numbers Kane achieves these numbers for Spurs

Kane has raced to 236 goals for Tottenham with his brace against Brighton. He now has 15 goals in all competitions this season. For the eighth successive season, Kane has netted 15-plus goals in a season for Tottenham. Kane now has seven League Cup goals for Spurs, going level with Teddy Sheringham and Roman Pavlyuchenko.

Information One of the three PL players to achieve

Kane has equaled Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez to become just the third Premier League player with 15-plus goals across all competitions this season. Only, Mohamed Salah (23) is the only Premier League player with more. Kane scored his eighth goal under manager Antonio Conte.