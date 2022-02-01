Sports

India vs WI, ODI series: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 01, 2022, 12:20 pm 2 min read

The first ODI will take place on February 6 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India are set to host West Indies in the white-ball series comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the first ODI on February 6. West Indies last toured India for a bilateral ODI series in December 2019. They lost the three-match series 1-2. Here is the statistical preview ahead of the series.

H2H A look at the head-to-head record

India and West Indies are neck-to-neck as far as the ODI head-to-head series is concerned. The two sides have clashed in 133 matches, with India winning 64 of them. West Indies have won 63, while two have resulted in a tie (4 NR). Interestingly, India have won the last 10 bilateral ODI series against WI. WI last won a series against India in 2006.

Information India have won the last six home series against WI

West Indies haven't won an ODI series in India since November 2002. They beat India 4-3 in the seven-match series. India have won the last six ODI series against West Indies at home. They last won in 2019 (2-1).

Virat Kohli Only player with over 2,000 ODI runs against WI

Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer against West Indies in One-Day Internationals. He has smashed 2,235 runs from 39 ODIs at an incredible average of 72.09. Kohli remains the only player with over 2,000 ODI runs against WI. He has a staggering strike rate of 97.34 against them. The tally includes nine centuries, the most by a player against WI in the format.

Do you know? Kohli and Rohit average 69 together against WI

Kohli and Rohit Sharma have together scored plenty of runs against West Indies in ODIs. They have 3,170 runs between them from 29 matches against the Caribbeans at an astronomical average of 69. The tally includes 10 centuries (Kohli: 7, Rohit: 3).

Kuldeep Kuldeep took a hat-trick in last series

Left-arm leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav had earned an ODI call-up for the series. He has a terrific record against West Indies, having taken 24 wickets from 15 matches at 24.91. In December 2019, Kuldeep became the first-ever Indian to take two hat-tricks in ODI cricket. He achieved the feat in the second ODI against West Indies in Visakhapatnam. Kuldeep's first hat-trick came against Australia (2017).