Frank Lampard replaces Rafael Benitez as Everton's manager

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 31, 2022, 08:10 pm 3 min read

Frank Lampard set to manage another Premier League club (Source: Twitter/@Everton)

Premier League club Everton have appointed former England mid-fielder Frank Lampard as manager on a deal of over two years. The 43-year-old has replaced Rafael Benitez, who was sacked by Everton earlier this month. Lampard lands a role at Everton after he was sacked by Chelsea a year ago, with Thomas Tuchel replacing him as manager. Here are further details.

Context Why does it matter?

Frank Lampard, who scored over 200 goals for Chelsea from 2001 to 2014, gets a second stint as manager in Premier League.

He was stripped off his role as Chelsea manager a year ago after 18 months in charge.

Lampard has now replaced Benitez, who was sacked by Everton earlier this month.

Everton are languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League standings.

Statement An honor to manage the club: Lampard

"It is a huge honor for me to represent and manage a club with the size and tradition of Everton. I'm very hungry to get started," Lampard said in a statement. "Everton is a unique club in that you can really understand what the fans want to see. The first thing they want is fight and desire and that must always be our baseline."

Information Vitor Pereira and Duncan Ferguson were also interviewed

As per BBC Sport, Lampard got interviewed for the role alongside Vitor Pereira and Duncan Ferguson. It is understood that former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney was also asked about the same, however, he turned the offer down.

Chelsea Lampard was sacked by Chelsea in January 2021

Chelsea had appointed Lampard as manager in July 2019. In his first year in charge, he helped the club finish fourth in the Premier League standings. Chelsea also reached the FA Cup final in that season. However, they faced five league defeats in eight games under him in the following season. As a result, Lampard was sacked in January 2021.

Career Lampard won several titles with Chelsea

Lampard scored 211 goals for Chelsea in his 13-season stint (2001-2014). During his stay, he clinched three Premier League (2004/05, 2005/06, and 2009/10) and four FA Cup titles (2006/07, 2008/09, 2009/10, 2011/12). He also won the UEFA Champions League (2011/12) and UEFA Europa League (2012/13) with Chelsea. Lampard was adjudged the Premier League Player of the Season in 2004/05.

Everton Everton are near the relegation zone

Lampard takes charge at a time when Everton are in hot water. They are tottering at the 16th spot on the Premier League points table with just five wins. Everton have drawn four of the last five matches (drawn one). They are just four points above the relegation zone (bottom three). Everton will next face Brentford in the fourth round of the FA Cup.