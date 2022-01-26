Sports

Thomas Tuchel completes one year as Chelsea manager: Key stats

Jan 26, 2022

Thomas Tuchel has completed one year as Chelsea manager. The German international, who joined Chelsea, replacing Frank Lampard last year, has enjoyed a terrific run at Stamford Bridge. He is aiming to add to the trophy collection with Chelsea alive in three cup competitions. Tuchel will also want to see his side finish in the top-four of the Premier League. We decode his stats.

Context Why does it matter?

Tuchel is the first Chelsea manager to reach the final of the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup with the men's team.

His one year in London has been filled with a lot of good moments.

His appointment has turned out to be a wise move and Chelsea have benefited big time.

Tuchel will want to continue his solid work and achieve more.

Impact Tuchel has helped Chelsea dominate the scenes

Tuchel came in and helped Chelsea finish the 2020-21 season strongly. Chelsea finished fourth in the Premier League. Tuchel also led Chelsea to UEFA Champions League glory, beating Manchester City 1-0 in the final. He had also seen his side finish as FA Cup runners-up. Tuchel started the new season on a bang as Chelsea beat Villarreal to seal the UEFA Super Cup trophy.

Competitions Chelsea alive in three cup competitions this season

Chelsea have reached the Carabao Cup final and will face rivals Liverpool. They have also booked a berth in the Champions League round of 16 and will face Lille next. Also, the Blues have progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup, taking on Plymouth. Besides these three competitions, Chelsea will want to win the FIFA Club World Cup.

Stats Tuchel's stats at Chelsea

Tuchel has managed Chelsea 67 times so far in all competitions. He has recorded 40 wins, 18 draws, and just nine losses. Chelsea have forwarded 112 goals, besides allowing 42. They have a goal difference of +70. He has a win percentage of 59.70. Overall, Chelsea have also registered 36 clean sheets under Tuchel, showing their defensive prowess.

Information Tuchel's Premier League record so far

In 43 Premier League games, Tuchel has secured 24 wins, 13 draws, and six losses. Chelsea have scored 73 goals, besides conceding only 31. He has won two Manager of the Month awards (March and October 2021).

Do you know? Notable awards won by Tuchel

During this one spell, Tuchel has won several major individual honors. He has been adjudged The Best FIFA Men's Coach for 2021. He also won UEFA Men's Coach of the Year, and German Manager of the Year.

Twitter Post One year since Tuchel's appointment

