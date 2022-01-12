Decoding Karim Benzema's best seasons in the Champions League

Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema is counted among the most decorated strikers in the history of the club. He has won several titles with the Spanish giants, including four UEFA Champions League trophies. Benzema won his first UCL trophy in 2013-14 and was an integral member of the Los Blancos squad, which won three successive European titles from 2016 to 2018.

Benzema is the fourth-highest scorer in the history of the competition, besides being the eighth most capped player in the tournament.

He has netted 76 goals in 135 appearances.

He also has 27 assists under his belt.

The veteran striker has scored two hat-tricks in the UCL as well.

Benzema is having a dream 2021-22 season and could be crucial in helping Real.

2011-12 Most goals in one season for Benzema in UCL

2011-12 was Benzema's best UCL season in terms of goals scored. He netted seven goals in 11 games, besides providing five assists, as Real Madrid reached the semis. He smashed four goals during the group stage and was on the scoreboard during Real's R16 game at home against CSKA Moscow. He netted a brace against APOEL Nicosia in the first leg of the quarter-final.

2014-15 Benzema enjoys another successful UCL run

After lifting his maiden UCL title in 2013-14 with Real, Benzema returned to the tournament next year and recorded a stellar campaign with them. He scored six goals, besides providing one assist, in nine games. He netted five goals during the group stage of the competition and one against FC Schalke 04 during the second leg of R16. Real lost in the semis.

2015-2016 Second UCL title for Benzema

Benzema netted four goals during the 2015-16 UCL in nine games campaign as he won his second European trophy with the Spanish giants. He scored his first goal against Shakhtar Donetsk during the group stage. Thereafter, he missed two games against Paris Saint-Germain due to injury. Benzema scored his second UCL hat-trick against Malmo during the first stage of the tournament.

2016-2017 Benzema records hat-trick of UCL titles

Benzema smashed five goals for Real as they retained their UCL title in 2016-17. He started his campaign with a goal against Polish side Legia Warszawa during the group stage. Benzema's second goal came against Sporting CP. He netted a brace against Borussia Dortmund and was on the scoreboard against Napoli during R16. He scored his last goal against Atletico Madrid in the semi-final.

2017-2018 Benzema lifts 4th UCL title with Real

Benzema scored five goals in 2017-18 as Real lifted their third consecutive UCL trophy. He missed the first two games due to injury. On his return, he scored a brace against APOEL during the group stage to down them 6-0. He netted twice against Bayern Munich in the semi-final and was on the scorecard when Real defeated Liverpool in the all-important final.