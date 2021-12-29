Sports Barcelona sign Ferran Torres from Manchester City for £46.3m

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Dec 29, 2021, 02:44 pm 2 Mins Read

Ferran Torres has joined FC Barcelona

Spain international Ferran Torres has completed his move from Manchester City to Barcelona. The former Valencia player has joined Barca for a staggering £46.3m. Barca will also pay £8.4m in add-ons. Torres can play for Barca when the club manages to sell some players to comply with La Liga financial regulations. Here are the key details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Torres was a major priority for Barca manager Xavi Hernandez and getting the 21-year-old will bolster the club's options in attack. The versatile Torres had joined City from Valencia 18 months ago. He decided to move back to Spain and end his journey in England. City boss Pep Guardiola had recently said he is happy for Torres and there was no disappointment.

Loan Recent bank loan helps Barca

Barca, who were forced to let Lionel Messi leave, besides seeing several players take pay cuts, managed to fund the deal after a recent bank loan. The club is still under financial distress and will be looking to sell a few players. In October, Ansu Fati and Pedri signed contract extensions. The club is backing youngsters in order to build for the future.

Status Torres is recovering well

The 21-year-old Torres has not featured at all since suffering a foot injury on international duty with Spain in October. Barcelona said that as per his medical, the player is "recovering well from a fracture in his right foot" but have given no time frame about when he might make his debut. Torres will officially be unveiled at the Nou Camp on January 3.

Stats Torres scored 16 goals for City

Torres scored nine goals in 73 matches for boyhood club Valencia before joining City last year. In his debut season, he scored 13 goals in 36 games for the Premier League outfit. This season, Torres managed three goals in seven appearances before getting injured. He won two trophies with City, including the Premier League title last season. He also reached the Champions League final.

Do you know? Key details about the deal

Torres has joined Barca on a five-year deal until 2027. The Spanish giants have set his buyout clause at €1billion (£841,735,504.40m).

