Spain striker Dani Olmo scored a stoppage-time goal to help his side beat Georgia 2-1 in their World Cup qualifying match. Spain maintained their run of not losing a WCQ game in 28 years. They had gone behind after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored for Georgia but Ferran Torres and Olmo helped Spain make a comeback. Here are the records broken.

Details How did the match pan out?

Kvaratskhelia fired Georgia ahead in the 43rd minute. Torres slid home Jordi Alba's cross to equalize for the visitors in the 56th minute. Alba also assisted Olmo as well, who scored from a late long-range effort which gave the visitors a crucial win in front of 15,000 fans. Notably, Georgia's Levan Shengelia was then sent off moments before the final whistle.

Stats Notable feats for Spain

As per Opta, Ferran Torres has scored four of the last seven goals for Spajn, three of them in the second halves. Spain have won two of their three games against Georgia, both in the 2014 World Cup Qualifiers. Their only defeat against them was in a friendly match, in June 2016.

Views I was on the verge of a heart attack: Enrique

Spain manager Luis Enrique said he was on the verge of a heart attack and highlighted Spain were losing confidence. "I was on the verge of a heart attack," he told TVE. "We have been losing confidence and you could see that in the first half. We conceded from a slight defensive error and knew it would be complicated from that point on."

Do you know? Key stats scripted in the match