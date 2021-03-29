-
Mercedes ace Lewis Hamilton wins Bahrain Grand Prix
Mercedes ace Lewis Hamilton won the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen actually took the lead from Hamilton with four laps to go but handed the position back because he had overtaken by running off the track.
Verstappen finished second ahead of Valtteri Bottas as Mercedes took two podium finishes.
It was a fantastic race for the fans to savor.
Here's more.
Rule
Verstappen forced to give back the lead to Hamilton
Verstappen had to concede his lead after an order from race control.
He complained over the radio after his team ordered him to hand the lead back as they had no choice.
Notably, the drivers had been referred by the race director before the race to a rule that says they cannot not leave the track and gain a lasting advantage.
Views
What a difficult race that was, says Hamilton
"Wow. What a difficult race that was. Stopping early we knew would be difficult but we had to cover Max, they have had an amazing performance all weekend. Max was all over me at the end and I was just about able to hold him off. That was one of the hardest races I've had for a while," said Hamilton.
Twitter Post
Hamilton loves Formula 1
I love the challenge. I love this sport. What a way to start the season 🙌🏾 today is a reminder that through harnessing and channeling our collective power, we can accomplish great things. It’s great to be back 🏆 pic.twitter.com/bazzkXTsag— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) March 28, 2021