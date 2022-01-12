Navdeep Saini, Jayant Yadav added to India's ODI squad

Navdeep Saini, Jayant Yadav added to India's ODI squad

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 12, 2022, 07:47 pm 2 min read

Saini has been added in India's squad (Source: BCCI.tv)

The BCCI has added pacer Navdeep Saini and all-rounder Jayant Yadav to the Indian ODI squad for the upcoming 50-over matches against South Africa. The BCCI announced the same on Wednesday. Notably, Jayant has replaced Washington Sundar in the squad. Meanwhile, Saini has been included as a back-up for Mohammed Siraj, who is nursing a hamstring injury. Here are further details.

Context Why does it matter?

India are set to play three ODIs against the Proteas and adding Jayant, who is part of the Test squad, gives them a cushion with Sundar missing.

Also, Saini can be productive on South African soil and if Siraj misses the bus, his exploits can be utilized.

India have a strong side on offer despite a few players missing.

Sundar Sundar ruled out with COVID-19

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Sundar had tested positive for COVID-19 during a camp in Bengaluru. He stands ruled out of the series now. The 22-year-old tested positive a few days back. "He tested positive some days back and it has been decided that he will not travel with the squad," a BCCI official told Cricbuzz.

Information Jayant replaces Sundar in India's squad

The 31-year-old Jayant has played just one ODI back in 2016. Recently, he played in the second Test against New Zealand at home in December, bagging a four-wicket haul in the second innings. He has also claimed 16 Test scalps.

Saini Saini added as Siraj's cover

India recently lost Mohammed Siraj with a hamstring injury during the second Test against South Africa. Siraj was subsequently ruled out of the third Test. Saini, who has played eight ODIs for India, last featured in an ODI against Sri Lanka in July 2021. He picked up 11 wickets recently in the FC matches against South Africa 'A'.

Squad India's ODI squad to face SA

(Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

Here's a look at India's updated ODI squad to take on South Africa in the three-match ODI series. KL Rahul (captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, and Navdeep Saini.