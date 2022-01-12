Newlands Test, Day 2: SA end second session at 176/7

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 12, 2022, 06:45 pm 2 min read

Mohammed Shami bagged two wickets (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

India claimed four crucial wickets in the second session on Day 2 of the third Test at Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday. Resuming the session on 100/3, India struck early on before SA thwarted the visitors with a key stand that started to blossom. However, Mohammed Shami claimed two wickets in an over to make things interesting. SA are 176/7.

Umesh Umesh gets a key scalp

(Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav gave his side a solid start in the second session, taking the key scalp of Rassie van der Dussen. Umesh broke the 67-run stand between Keegan Petersen and van der Dussen. The two had helped SA fight back after they were reduced to 45/3. van der Dussen looked uncomfortable in the second session before edging a ball moving away.

Petersen Petersen gets to his second Test fifty

(Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Petersen, who resumed the second session on 40*, got to a terrific half-century. He played some gorgeous strokes and showed a lot of character. His balance was top-notch and he used his feet well. Playing his fifth Test, Petersen slammed his second Test fifty, He has also gone past the 200-run mark. He has shown tremendous class in the ongoing Test series.

SA SA show resilience after van der Dussen's dismissal

After van der Dussen's dismissal, SA were helped by another vital partnership. Temba Bavuma joined Petersen and the two showed resilience to thwart the Indian bowlers. Bavuma, who has batted well in the series, looked in good shape. He was finally dismissed for 28. The 47-run stand alongside Petersen was vital to make India sweat. He hit three fours in a 52-ball knock.

Shami Shami picks up two wickets in an over

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami gave India a crucial breakthrough. Just when SA were going strong, the experienced pacer got Bavuma with a length ball that dragged back. The previous delivery was hit for a four. And next, Shami dismissed Kyle Verreynne, bowling in the corridor of uncertainty. Verreynne closed his bat face and managed an edge. Just before tea, Jasprit Bumrah got Marco Jansen.