New IPL teams given January 22 deadline to retain players

Sneha Singh Mail Jan 12, 2022, 06:09 pm 3 min read

Ahmedabad and Lucknow given player retention deadline by BCCI (Photo Credit: Twitter/@IPL)

The two new Indian Premier League teams Ahmedabad (owned by CVC Capital) and Lucknow (owned by RPSG Group) have been authorized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to draft players from the auction pool. According to a report published in Cricbuzz, the two teams were given the formal approval by BCCI on Wednesday via mail. Here are further details.

Context Why does it matter?

As per Cricbuzz, the two new teams have been given time till January 22 to complete the recruitment process.

They can sign a maximum of three players with not more than one overseas player.

"They have time till 5 pm on January 22 to complete their signings," said a BCCI official.

Meanwhile, the mega auction is on course to be completed next month.

Details How many players IPL teams can retain?

The new teams can pick three players from the auction pool. They cannot name more than one overseas player in their draft. On signing three capped players, they will forfeit Rs. 33 crore from their purse. Subsequently, they will forfeit Rs. 24 crore on signing two capped players and Rs. 14 crore for one. The cost for an uncapped player is Rs. 4 crore.

Players New teams allowed to pay more to marquee players

The report also states that the two new teams can pay more than the stipulated fee if they want to convince a high profile player to join their side by paying extra. However, the deduction for the same would be made from their auction purse. The teams are also not allowed to sign more than one uncapped player.

Reports Rahul likely to join Lucknow

KL Rahul is set to be signed by Lucknow based outfit as their top signing, according to latest reports. The Lucknow team is reportedly involved in negotiations with Australia's Marcus Stoinis and South Africa's Kagiso Rabada to join them. Meanwhile, all-rounder Hardik Pandya could switch loyalties to Ahmedabad as the CVC-owned side wants to rope him as captain.

Part 1 IPL 2022: Players retention list

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@DelhiCapitals)

CSK: Ravindra Jadeja (Rs. 16 crore), MS Dhoni (Rs. 12 crore), Moeen Ali (Rs. 8 crore), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs. 6 crore) DC: Rishabh Pant (Rs. 16 crore), Axar Patel (Rs. 9 crore), Prithvi Shaw (Rs. 7.5 crore), Anrich Nortje (Rs. 6.5 crore) KKR: Andre Russell (Rs. 12 crore), Venkatesh Iyer (Rs. 8 crore), Varun Chakravarthy (Rs. 8 crore), Sunil Narine (Rs. 6 crore).

Part 2 IPL 2022: Players retention list

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@RCBTweets)

MI: Rohit (16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (8 crore), Kieron Pollard (6 crore) PBKS: Mayank Agarwal (14 crore), Arshdeep Singh (4 crore) RR: Sanju Samson (14 crore), Jos Buttler (10 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 crore) RCB: Virat Kohli (15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (11 crore), Mohammed Siraj (7 crore) SRH: Kane Williamson (14 crore), Umran Malik (4 crore) Abdul Samad (4 crore)