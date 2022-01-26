Sports

ICC ODI Rankings: South African players gain big

ICC ODI Rankings: South African players gain big

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 26, 2022, 03:46 pm 3 min read

SA players have risen in the ICC ODI Rankings (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

South African players have done well in the latest ICC ODI Rankings released on Wednesday. Rassie van der Dussen has gone up 10 places in the ICC ODI Batting Rankings. His team-mate Quinton de Kock, who hit a century in the third ODI against India, also went up four places to occupy the fifth spot. Bowlers Lungi Ngidi and Keshav Maharaj rose as well.

Context Why does it matter?

The South African players deserve the upward movement in the ODI Rankings after dishing out a brilliant performance.

The Proteas thrashed India 3-0 and outperformed the visitors on the field.

The all-round show will help SA going forward as they aim to gain more impetus.

The likes of Rassie and De Kock were terrific and showed a lot of consistency.

Duo SA duo was too good versus India

(Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Quinton and Rassie topped the ODI run charts with 229 and 218 runs respectively as South Africa defeated 3-0 in the ODI series. De Kock averaged 76.33 in the series while Rassie made his presence felt. Rassie has gone up 10 places to be at number 10 with 750 rating points. Meanwhile, De Kock has advanced four places to be fifth (783 points).

Batting Bavuma rises as Kohli holds his second spot

(Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

SA skipper Temba Bavuma has gone up by 21 places to be 59th in the ICC ODI Batting Rankings. Bavuma notched up 153 runs in three matches at an average of 51.00. Meanwhile, Babar Azam and Virat Kohli continue to hold onto the top two spots. Kohli racked up 116 runs in the series against SA, including two half-centuries. He has 836 rating points.

Bowling Ngidi and Maharaj do well

Lungi Ngidi and Keshav Maharaj made notable gains in the ICC ODI Rankings for Bowlers. Ngidi went up four places to occupy the No.20 spot, He had claimed five wickets at 31.40. Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, who dismissed Kohli twice in the ODI series, impressed with his economy rate. He went up 18 places to occupy the No.33 spot amongst bowlers.

T20I Rankings ICC T20I Rankings: A look at key happenings

(Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Dawid Malan slipped three places to be fourth among batters after missing the first two T20Is against West Indies. Fellow Englishman Jos Buttler also slid three places to drop outside the top 10. Adil Rashid has risen to third in the ICC T20I Rankings for Bowlers. Moeen Ali has moved up by four places to be fifth in the ICC T20I Rankings for All-rounders.

Information Andile Phehlukwayo rises in Ranking for All-rounders

In the ICC ODI Rankings for All-rounders, Andile Phehlukwayo, who claimed six wickets in the ODI series against India, went up three places to be 15th. He is the highest-ranked South African in the Men's ODI All-Rounder Rankings.