India vs WI, Narendra Modi Stadium: Pitch report and stats

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 04, 2022, 07:00 am 2 min read

Narendra Modi Stadium will host the three ODIs (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India and West Indies are set to clash in the three-match ODI series, starting February 6. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host all three ODIs. Over the years, the iconic venue, also known as the Sardar Patel or Motera Stadium, has produced a number of classics. Let us have a look at the pitch report and stats of this stadium.

Context Why does it matter?

The Motera Stadium is presently the largest cricket stadium in the world, with a seating capacity of over 1,30,000.

The stadium got constructed in 1983 before getting renovated in 2006.

In February 2021, the stadium was renamed the Narendra Modi Stadium by the Gujarat Cricket Association.

Thereafter, it played host to the Day/Night Test between India and England.

Report Here is the pitch report

Over the years, the wicket at the Narendra Modi Stadium has favored spinners. Interestingly, the top four wicket-takers in Test cricket at this venue are spinners, with legend Anil Kumble leading the pack. The surface gets slow as the match progresses. Batters will have to work hard for runs in the middle overs. This stadium has produced several low-scoring encounters.

Stats A look at the stats

The Narendra Modi Stadium has hosted a total of 21 ODIs, with the teams batting first winning 11. The average first innings score at this venue is 242, while the average second innings score is 212. South Africa recorded the highest total here in 2010 (365/2 vs India). The lowest total here was recorded by Zimbabwe in 2006 (85 vs WI).

Information Narendra Modi Stadium last hosted an ODI in 2014

The Narendra Modi Stadium last hosted an ODI in 2014. India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in that match. They chased down 275, with Ambati Rayudu anchoring the run-chase. He returned unbeaten on 121 off 118 balls. Virat Kohli led India in that match.

Milestones Reliving the historic events in Indian cricket

At the Narendra Modi Stadium, Sunil Gavaskar became the first-ever player to touch the 10,000-run mark in Tests (in March 1987). At the same venue, in 1994, Kapil Dev became the highest wicket-taker in Tests after surpassing Richard Hadlee. In 1999, Sachin Tendulkar scored his maiden double-century in Test cricket here. In 1981, India played their first-ever ODI at home in Ahmedabad.