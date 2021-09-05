England vs India: Hosts require 368 runs to win

India racked up a mammoth 466 in the second innings of the ongoing fourth Test against England at The Oval. Shardul Thakur and Rishabh Pant duly helped India swell their lead. Earlier, Rohit Sharma slammed a ton to put the visitors in a commanding position. Top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli were also among runs. England now require 368 runs to win.

Innings

The Indian top-order was on song

India were off to a scintillating start in the second innings. KL Rahul and Rohit shared an 83-run stand. Thereafter, the latter added 153 runs along with Pujara. Rohit smashed a phenomenal ton before England made a brief comeback. Skipper Kohli was on fire in his 96-ball 44. The likes of Pant and Thakur took India's lead past 300. India's innings ended on 466.

Rohit

Rohit slammed his eighth Test hundred

Rohit slammed his eighth Test hundred, setting up an ideal platform for the middle-order in the second innings. He registered his first hundred in the longest format away from home. Rohit smashed a 50+ score in his third consecutive Test. Rohit also completed 11,000 international runs as an opener. The senior opener raced to his 3,000th Test run.

Shardul

The incredible Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur stunned the English bowlers with his counter-attack in the first innings. He had hammered a 36-ball 57. The Indian fast bowler replicated the show in the second innings as well. Thakur smashed another half-century in similar fashion (60). He has become only the ninth player in Test history with a 50+ score in both innings batting at number eight or lower.

Partnership

A crucial partnership for India

India were reduced to 312/6 after Moeen Ali got rid of Kohli. Pant and Thakur didn't let the English bowlers dominate thereafter. They stitched a 100-run stand to take the visitors past 400. Surprisingly, Thakur was the aggressor among the two. Pant was rather patient and occasionally brought out his strokes. He smashed 50 off 106 deliveries with the help of 4 fours.

Do you know?

Highest successful run-chase at The Oval

England registered the highest successful run-chase at The Oval in Test cricket (chased 263 against Australia, 1902). Notably, the highest such team total since January 2010 is 148 (Pakistan defeated England). None of the teams have chased over 300 at The Oval (Tests).