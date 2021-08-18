ICC Test Rankings: Joe Root rises to number two

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Aug 18, 2021, 02:17 pm

Joe Root is behind Kane Williamson in the ICC Test Rankings

England cricket team skipper Joe Root has risen to number two in the ICC Test Rankings for Batsmen. Root, who smashed 180* and 33 in the recently concluded second Test against India, has been in top form. Pakistan captain Babar Azam has also gained two spots. Meanwhile, James Anderson and Jason Holder made significant gains in the ICC Test Rankings for Bowlers. Here's more.

Root

Root gains 47 rating points to go second

Root has 893 rating points, having gained two spots to be placed second behind New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (901). After scoring 64 and 109 in Nottingham against India, Root had risen to fourth in the ICC Test Rankings (846 points). He has gained 47 rating points. Root has amassed 386 runs at 128.66 against India in the ongoing series.

Batting

Smith and Labuschagne drop, Babar gains

Root's gain has seen Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne drop one place each to be third and fourth in the ICC Test Rankings for Batsmen. Meanwhile, Babar, who scored 30 and 55 in the first Test against West Indies, has climbed up to take eighth place. He has 725 rating points.

Bowling

ICC Test Rankings for Bowlers: Anderson and Holder climb up

In the ICC Test Rankings for Bowlers, veteran England pacer James Anderson has risen to sixth. He gained one spot to displace South Africa's Kagiso Rabada. Anderson has 800 rating points and had claimed a fifer in the second Test against India at Lord's. Jason Holder is ninth (756) after claiming four wickets in the recently concluded first Test against Pakistan.

Information

India's Jasprit Bumrah slips to 10th spot

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who had risen to ninth after the first Test, has dropped to 10th. Bumrah claimed three wickets in the second Test (0/79 and 3/33). However, he bowled a total of 15 no-balls in the Test match.