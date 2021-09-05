Max Verstappen wins the Dutch Grand Prix: Records broken

Max Verstappen has won the Dutch GP

Max Verstappen emerged triumphant in the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday, finishing ahead of Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas. With this race win, Verstappen is back at the top of the drivers' championship. Mercedes was well beaten today and there should be no complaints. This was a special performance by Verstappen in front of the home crowd. Here's more.

Standings

Driver and Constructor Standings after the Dutch GP

Verstappen has taken the lead over Hamilton and has 224.5 points. Mercedes driver Hamilton has 221.5 points after earning the extra point here for the fastest lap. Bottas, who earned a podium finish, has 123 points. McLaren's Lando Norri, who finished 10th, has 114 points. Meanwhile, Mercedes lead the Constructor Standings and are ahead of second-placed Red Bull.

Stats

Seventh win for Verstappen in 2021 F1 season

Verstappen sealed his seventh win of the season, besides earning a 10th podium finish. The Dutchman won his 17th career race, besides a 52nd podium finish. Meanwhile, Hamilton got to a 10th podium finish in 2021. Hamilton has now sealed 175 podium finishes. Meanwhile, Bottas has earned 63 podium finishes.

Views

Verstappen has his say post victory

Verstappen said the expectations were high and it's an amazing feeling to win. He also lauded the crowd and said the team can be proud. "The expectations here were so high and that's not always easy. But it's an amazing feeling and the crowd here were incredible as you can see" he said. "We can be really pleased with the whole team performance today."

