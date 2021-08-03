England vs India, Trent Bridge: Ground report, stats, and more

England vs India, 1st Test: Pitch report of Trent Bridge

England and India are set to clash in the first Test of five-match series at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on August 4. The high-octane series will kick-off the second cycle of the ICC World Test Championship. Notably, India won their last encounter at Trent Bridge. Meanwhile, England would want to make the most of the familiar conditions. Here are the important details about the venue.

A look at the ground history and pitch report

Trent Bridge is one of the oldest grounds in the UK. It hosted the first international game in 1899, which was a Test between England and Australia. Over the years, the venue has produced some memorable encounters. The pitch here favors both batsmen and bowlers. As per reports, the wicket in the series opener will likely be a green-top.

The Trent Bridge track likely to have grass

A look at the wicket three days out from the 1st Test at Trent Bridge.



How does Team India perform at Trent Bridge?

Trent Bridge has been a happy hunting ground for Team India. India have won two and lost as many at this venue (drawn three). Their last Test victory in England came at Trent Bridge in 2018 (defeated England by 203 runs). As expected, Sachin Tendulkar is the leading run-scorer for India here (541). Meanwhile, Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma have the joint-most wickets (12).

Trent Bridge: Here are the stats

Trent Bridge has hosted a total number of 63 Tests as of now. The teams batting first have won 23 Tests, while the teams bowling first have won 17. Here are the average scores - 1st innings: 321, 2nd innings: 306, 3rd innings: 263. 4th innings: 160. England hold the record for the highest total (658/8) at this venue.

England vs India, 1st Test: What to expect?

Considering the recent state of the Trent Bridge track, the fast bowlers are expected to rule the roost. It will be interesting to see how the Indian top-order deals with James Anderson and Stuart Broad. After all, the former is the leading wicket-taker at this venue (64). He will also test the Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who dominated him in 2018.