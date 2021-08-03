England tour of Bangladesh postponed; English players to play IPL

Aug 03, 2021

England tour of Bangladesh postponed

England's white-ball tour of Bangladesh has been postponed indefinitely. The tour comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is was originally scheduled for September and October this year. As per the sources within English cricket, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) decided to postpone the series. Meanwhile, the BCCI has confirmed the English players will be available for the remainder of the Indian Premier League season.

Details

Both boards plan to reschedule the series

It is understood that both ECB and BCB are in favor of rescheduling the series for late 2022 or early 2023. The ECB has also indicated England will complete their limited-overs tour of South Africa soon. England are also scheduled to tour Pakistan for two T20Is in October, as a lead-up to the T20 World Cup.

Do you know?

England have beaten Bangladesh 26 times in international cricket

England have won 26 out of 31 international games against Bangladesh (lost five). Bangladesh last beat England in 2016 in the Dhaka Test. They registered their first-ever international win against England in July 2010 (won the ODI by five runs).

Statement

We are in discussion with ECB: Nizamuddin Chowdhury

"We are in discussion with the England Cricket Board regarding rescheduling the upcoming series against England that is part of ICC Super League," BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said. "As we are having a lot of international fixtures, the board is thinking of giving some rest to our cricketers. We will host (the series) before the cut-off time of ICC Super League."

IPL

English players will feature in the remaining IPL matches

"The English players will be available for the resumption of the IPL. The BCCI has the green signal. This shows the brilliant working relationship that the secretary has with not just the ECB, but also the BCB," a BCCI source said. Interestingly, the managing director of England men's cricket, Ashley Giles, had earlier stated that the English players won't be available for the IPL.

Information

IPL to resume in the UAE on September 19

Several IPL-bound English players are expected to join their respective franchises when the league resumes in the UAE on September 19. The cash-rich league was postponed after 29 matches earlier this year due to rising number of cases within the teams' bio-secure bubbles.

Players

The IPL-bound players from England

Here are the English players who could travel to the UAE to take part in the remainder of the IPL season. Moeen Ali and Sam Curran (Chennai Super Kings), Sam Billings, Tom Curran and Chris Woakes (Delhi Capitals), Eoin Morgan (Kolkata Knight Riders), Chris Jordan and Dawid Malan (Punjab Kings), Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals), and Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy (Sunrisers Hyderabad).