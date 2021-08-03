Hockey: India lose semi-finals, alive in the medal hunt

Hockey: India lose semi-finals to Belgium

The Indian men's hockey side failed to book a spot in the final after losing to Belgium 2-5 at the Tokyo Olympics. India couldn't capitalize upon their lead as Belgium made a comeback in the fourth quarter. Team India had earlier secured a spot in the semis after 49 years by beating Great Britain. India last won an Olympic medal in hockey in 1980.

Match

How did the match pan out?

The match commenced in an emphatic manner as Loick Luypaert put Belgium in front in just 1:04 minutes of play. However, India equalized through Manpreet Singh soon after. Mandeep Singh helped India re-gain the lead in the next few minutes. Belgium then equalized in the second quarter, with Alexander Hendrickx striking. They scored three goals in the final quarter to win the semis.

Run

India's best run at Olympics since 1980

India enjoyed their best Olympic run in hockey since the 1980 edition. They won four of their five league encounters, having lost to Australia. India finished second in the group stage with 12 points. They had stormed into the quarter-finals with a 3-1 victory over defending champions Argentina. After a defeat to Belgium, they will compete in the bronze medal match.

Information

India can still win bronze medal

India still have an opportunity to clinch bronze. They own as many as 11 medals in the sport at Olympics, a tally that includes eight gold medals. The Indian men's hockey team hasn't won an Olympic medal in 41 years (last won in 1980).

Belgium

A look at Belgium's journey

India's opponents Belgium had topped the Pool A standings with 13 points. They won four matches and drew one in the group stage. Belgium defeated Netherlands, Germany, South Africa, Canada, drew with Great Britain, and beat Spain. They remain undefeated after beating India in the semi-finals. Alexander Hendrickx has been Belgium's leading goal-scorer in the tournament so far.

Information

Hendrickx scored a brilliant hat-trick

Hendrickx is the leading run-scorer at the Tokyo Games with 14 goals. He completed his hat-trick with his 14th goal in the match against India. He will be the key player for Belgium in the all-important final.