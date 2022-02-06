Sports

IND vs WI: Hosts take 1-0 lead in ODI series

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 06, 2022, 07:40 pm 3 min read

India beat WI in first ODI (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

The Indian cricket team enjoyed a dominating show versus West Indies to defeat them in the first ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India bowled the Windies out for a paltry 176 in 43.5 overs. Jason Holder was the top scorer with 57. In response, India chased down the target with six wickets to spare. Rohit Sharma scored a fifty.

WI lost Shai Hope early on before losing their way after being 44/1 at one stage. India were all over WI, reducing them to 79/7. However, Holder and Fabian Allen stitched a valuable 78-run stand for the eighth wicket. This saw WI managed 176. In response, Rohit and Ishan Kishan added 84 runs before India lost four wickets. They got the job done thereafter.

This all-round performance will please India.

The spinners claimed seven scalps between them to do the damage.

Prasidh Krishna (2/29) was superb as well.

The most important aspect was Rohit making a return and getting a 60-run knock straightaway.

However, a bit of fumble in the middle-order is something India need to work upon.

Kohli's inconsistent patch continued as well.

Chahal Second-fastest Indian spinner to 100 ODI wickets

Indian wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has become the second-fastest spinner from India to take 100 wickets in One-Day Internationals. He reached the landmark in his 60th ODI. Chahal, who took figures worth 4/49, is now the second-fastest Indian spinner to 100 ODI scalps after his compatriot Kuldeep Yadav (58 matches). Notably, Mohammed Shami leads the overall tally among Indians (56 ODIs).

Holder Holder gets past 2,000 career ODI runs

Holder was terrific with the bat and smashed 57 from 71 balls. He hit four sixes at a strike rate of 80.28. Holder smashed his 11th ODI half-century and a third versus India (442 runs). He has surpassed the 2,000-run mark in ODIs for WI. He has scored 2,011 runs at 25.13. Holder has become the 22nd WI batter to surpass 2,000 ODI runs.

23rd Indian to take 100-plus ODI scalps

Chahal is now the 23rd Indian to claim 100-plus wickets in ODIs. The right-arm spinner has raced to 103 scalps at 27.27. He steered clear of Sourav Ganguly (100 wickets). Out of his 103 wickets, 26 have come on home soil at 26.96.

Rohit Rohit surpasses Tendulkar's tally vs WI

Indian skipper Rohit smashed a 51-ball 60. He hit 10 fours and a six. Rohit has raced to 9,265 runs in ODIs at 49.02. He slammed his 44th ODI fifty and 12th versus WI. Rohit has amassed 1,583 runs versus WI in ODIs, getting past Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 1,573 runs. He is now the second-highest scorer for India vs WI after Virat Kohli.

Kohli Kohli becomes second Indian batter to achieve this record

Kohli scored a four-ball eight tonight versus WI. He is just the second Indian batter to reach 5,000 ODI runs on home soil. Sachin Tendulkar is the only other player to amass 5,000-plus ODI runs in India (6,976). Sachin had reached the landmark against West Indies (121 innings). Kohli has achieved the feat in his 96th ODI innings in India (5,002).

H2H record Here's the H2H record

India and West Indies have played 134 ODI matches to date. The visiting team has managed to win 63 games. India have pocketed 65 victories. Two games ended in a tie while four encounters did not have a result. India have won five out of their last six ODIs against West Indies.