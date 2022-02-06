Sports

Yuzvendra Chahal becomes second-fastest Indian spinner to 100 ODI wickets

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 06, 2022, 06:27 pm 2 min read

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has become the second-fastest spinner from India to take 100 wickets in One-Day Internationals. He achieved the feat in the first ODI against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Chahal reached the landmark in his 57th ODI. He took four wickets as the Caribbeans were bundled out for 176 in the first innings. Here are the key stats.

He is the second-fastest Indian spinner to this milestone after his compatriot Kuldeep Yadav (58 matches).

Mohammed Shami leads the overall tally among Indians.

He completed his century of wickets in his 56th ODI.

The right-arm seamer is followed by Jasprit Bumrah (57) and Irfan Pathan (59).

Performance Chahal took four wickets in the first ODI

Chahal was the pick of Indian bowlers in the first ODI. He accounted for four wickets (Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, and Alzarri Joseph) and gave away 49 runs in 9.5 overs. Chahal removed West Indies skipper Pollard for a duck. Off-spinner Washington Sundar was the next best bowler (3/30). Prasidh Krishna took two wickets, while Mohammed Siraj scalped one.

Career A look at Chahal's career

Chahal made his ODI debut in 2016 against Zimbabwe at Harare. In a career spanning over five years, he has snapped up 103 wickets from 60 ODIs at an average of 27.27. The tally includes three hauls of four wickets and two five-fors. His best bowling figures of 6/42 came against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in January 2019.

Information Chahal improves his ODI record against West Indies

Chahal improves his ODI record against West Indies. In six ODIs against them, the Indian leg-spinner has taken 12 wickets at an incredible average of 23.33. He carries an economy rate of 5.20 against the Caribbeans.